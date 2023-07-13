Villa’s Chase for Diaby: A Game of Persistence

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Moussa Diaby, the coveted French winger, has entered a challenging phase. The latest from 90Min confirms that an initial bid has been swiftly rebuffed by Bayer Leverkusen, leaving the Villa management to reconsider their strategy.

The Current Winger Market

Villa’s relentless pursuit of the right fit for their offensive lineup has seen them explore multiple options, albeit unsuccessfully so far. A string of potential acquisitions, including Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona duo Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, has fizzled out. Additionally, they narrowly missed acquiring Marcos Asensio, who opted for Paris Saint Germain over Villa Park following his departure from Real Madrid.

The Premier League side, however, remains undeterred. The spotlight now shines brightly on Moussa Diaby, a player who has long been of interest to several Premier League outfits. With previous suitors including the likes of Newcastle and Arsenal, Diaby has been in high demand.

Villa’s Ambitious Bid

Aston Villa threw the first proverbial punch, launching a bid to the tune of €35m (£30m) plus add-ons. Leverkusen, however, has stood their ground, promptly dismissing the offer. The German club holds firm to their €60m (£51m) valuation of Diaby, with credible sources suggesting that an offer exceeding €50m (£43m) could potentially secure the 24-year-old, who has a contract with BayArena until 2025.

Diaby’s Potential Reception at Villa Park

Back at Villa Park, whispers suggest Diaby is not averse to the idea of a move. Unai Emery, along with Monchi, the newly-appointed president of footballing operations, is leading an aggressive pursuit of a top-four Premier League spot following an impressive conclusion to the previous season.

Villa’s recent acquisitions – Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and Spanish defender Pau Torres – have bolstered their lineup, paving the way for further expansion, particularly in the forward position. Amidst these developments, Diaby could be the missing piece to complete the puzzle.

Despite Leverkusen’s dismissal of the initial offer, negotiations are reportedly ongoing.

Diaby’s Status at Leverkusen

Leverkusen remains hopeful of Diaby’s continued presence in their squad. Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Diaby has found a fresh lease of life. Speaking about his coach, Diaby said:

“When he got here, the first thing he did was to change the mentality within the squad. He asked us to forget about what happened before he got there, and told us to play as if we were starting a new season. He brought his experience to the club; he uses what he has been through as a player to help us improve on a daily basis. He’s done really well so far, so long may it continue. We’re very happy that he’s our head coach.”

For now, the ball remains in Aston Villa’s court. Whether they’ll raise the stakes in their pursuit of Diaby or shift their focus elsewhere remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates in this unfolding saga.