Wolves Eye Liverpool’s Kelleher, as Nottingham Forest Circles Sa

The Molineux Pack Scouting for a New Keeper

At the centre of Wolves’ keen gaze is Liverpool’s second-string goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher. The young Irish netminder, acknowledged for his talented shot-stopping, seeks to step out of Alisson’s shadow, hunting for more regular game time.

The interest is sparked by Nottingham Forest’s intentions towards Jose Sa, the current custodian of the Wolves’ den. Thus, the Molineux-based club finds themselves scouting for potential replacements in the event of Sa’s departure.

Priced at approximately £20 million, the 24-year-old Kelleher could prove an astute acquisition for the Wolves. His thirst for more frequent play could easily coincide with Wolves’ need for a reliable guardian between their posts.

Shining Through Limited Chances

Kelleher, though usually consigned to the bench at Liverpool, has occasionally been thrown into the fray by Jurgen Klopp, notably in cup competitions. The Reds’ triumph in the 2022 EFL Cup owed much to the Irishman’s resilience. Notably, he tucked away the game-clinching penalty in the thrilling 11-10 shootout against Chelsea. Despite his noteworthy contributions, Kelleher’s senior appearances have been capped at just 21.

Nottingham Forest: Searching for a New Guardian

Nottingham Forest’s quest for a new goalie, having lost Keylor Navas, only intensifies the need for Wolves to cover all bases. While they’re attempting to lure in Dean Henderson, they also seem to be keeping a close eye on Wolves’ Jose Sa.

As reported by the Daily Mail, these multifaceted developments in the summer transfer window certainly indicate an intriguing time for Liverpool, Wolves, and Nottingham Forest. The moves made and bids lodged could ultimately reshape the upcoming football season.