Report: Chelsea in Hot Pursuit of Lyon Prodigy

Chelsea Engage Lyon in Pursuit of Rayan Cherki

Chelsea appears to be aggressively rejuvenating their front line as they engage in discussions with Lyon over a potential summer move for their 19-year-old maestro, Rayan Cherki. Sources confirmed to 90min that Cherki has caught Chelsea’s interest due to his impressive performances at the French side.

This planned revamp of their attacking contingent comes as the club anticipates some major exits, with departures of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz already confirmed, and a likely move for Christian Pulisic to AC Milan on the cards.

Why Chelsea are Keen on Cherki

The Blues have been monitoring Cherki for some time, impressed by the young midfielder’s performances. As the club is eager to add more creativity to their forward line following the arrivals of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, Cherki has become a player of considerable interest.

As the teenager’s contract at Lyon only has two years remaining, Chelsea officials believe this is an opportune time to make their move. What’s more, the possibility of reuniting with former teammate Malo Gusto, whom Chelsea signed from Lyon in January, may prove appealing to Cherki.

However, securing Cherki’s services won’t be straightforward. Lyon, grappling with financial issues and willing to let some of their star players leave, have reportedly set a steep price of €50m (£43m) for the youngster. This figure is perceived as too high by Chelsea, who aim to negotiate the transfer closer to the €35m (£30m) mark.

Previous Dealings Between the Clubs

Chelsea and Lyon have had a fair share of dealings this year. In addition to Chelsea’s January acquisition of Gusto, which saw the right-back loaned back to Lyon for the rest of the season, there was also a bid from the French side for Pulisic. However, this was turned down by the player himself.

Chelsea’s Other Transfer Targets

Beyond Cherki, Chelsea have been linked with several other players. Elye Wahi, Montpellier’s striker, and Ibrahim Adel, an Egyptian winger, have both been rumoured to be in the crosshairs. These players might find themselves targeted by Chelsea’s new affiliate club, Strasbourg.

A possible imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge is Brazilian young talent Angelo Gabriel, whose move from Santos is widely expected to be confirmed shortly. This talented prospect could also see a loan move to Strasbourg.