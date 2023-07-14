Brentford vs West Ham: £13m Battle for Strasbourg’s Ace

The Tug of War for Strasbourg’s Ace, Habib Diallo

Brentford vs West Ham Battle for Diallo’s Signature

The buzzing hum in the air surrounding Brentford and West Ham centres on a shared interest – Habib Diallo. A source from Football Insider has revealed that the Strasbourg marksman is firmly in both clubs’ crosshairs, with Brentford taking the lead by placing a concrete £13m bid on the table.

Diallo, fresh from a mesmerising Ligue 1 campaign, netted 20 goals for Strasbourg, thrusting him into the spotlight and onto Premier League clubs’ radars. The 28-year-old forward’s contract with the Ligue 1 outfit extends until 2025, following his transfer from Metz in 2020.

Brentford’s Search for Toney’s Successor Intensifies

In the wake of the suspension of Ivan Toney, Brentford finds themselves in desperate need of a formidable forward to fill the void. The club’s resolve is evident, as they heighten their pursuit of Diallo, showing determination to secure the deal.

Football Insider (9 July) previously unveiled West Ham’s interest in Diallo, with manager David Moyes on the hunt for a new talismanic centre-forward. Crystal Palace also expressed keen interest in the French striker.

Diallo: A Much-Needed Relief for Brentford

Toney’s absence until January 2024 puts Brentford in a precarious situation, making the pursuit of Diallo all the more critical. Their aggressive bid highlights the urgency in their search for a potent replacement.

Earlier this year, on 30 May, Football Insider disclosed that an anonymous Premier League club made an offer for Diallo. Today, we see a clearer picture, with Brentford and West Ham emerging as leading contenders.

Last season, Diallo’s outstanding 20 goals in 38 games propelled Strasbourg to a safe spot, 14 points clear from the dreaded relegation zone. With the striker’s superb track record, it’s no surprise he’s a hot commodity on the transfer market, becoming the centre of a tug of war between Brentford and West Ham.