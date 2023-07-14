Man United Whizz Kid Outshines Senior Stars in Pre-Season

Noam Emeran: The Jewel in Manchester United’s Crown

Manchester United fans have found a new source of excitement in their academy product Noam Emeran, as he showcased his talent in a recent pre-season friendly against Leeds United. The French-born wonderkid took centre stage, weaving his magic to secure a decisive victory for the Reds. Despite the game being only a pre-season friendly, Emeran’s impressive display has roused the United faithful, with some rather animated fans suggesting that he’s already eclipsing the abilities of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

هدف #يونايتد الأول ضد ليدز ⚽ إنهاء رائع من إيمران 👏 pic.twitter.com/sj8WX0gHWR — مانشستر يونايتد (@ManUtd_AR) July 12, 2023

Emeran’s Enthralling Emergence

Emeran, known for his nimble footwork and left-footed wizardry, holds a preference for the left flank but has proved his versatility by flourishing on either wing. Born in France with family roots in Guadeloupe and Rwanda, the youngster started his football journey in Belgium, later earning his stripes in the youth system of then-Ligue 1 side Amiens. His performances at the French club didn’t go unnoticed, capturing the attention of several of Europe’s elite clubs.

In 2019, following protracted discussions, a 16-year-old Emeran was donned in the iconic red of Manchester United. He had a brief taste of senior football in a friendly with Real Betis and spent the majority of his time playing in Premier League 2, where he found the back of the net five times in the 2022/23 season.

Emeran’s Rising Star at Manchester United

Now 20, Emeran is hoping for a standout season, and it couldn’t have begun more promisingly. Training with Erik ten Hag’s first team from the start of the pre-season, Emeran made his mark as a second-half substitute in United’s first friendly against Leeds.

Deployed at right-wing, Emeran managed to breach the defence in the 67th minute, calmly opening the scoring before assisting Joe Hugill to seal the victory. Besides his goal contributions, Emeran thrilled the crowd with his array of skills and tricks. Standing at 179 cm (5 ft 10 in), the wide forward has shown glimpses of his potential, and whether he can become a first-team regular is something only time (and Ten Hag) will tell.

Interest Beyond Old Trafford

Back in his Amiens days, Emeran was the apple of the eye for Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. Fast forward four years, and with only a handful of senior appearances to his name, the young attacker is attracting interest from a different class of suitors. Championship clubs Coventry and Sunderland are reported to be keen on securing a loan deal for the young prodigy, while clubs from across the channel, such as Anderlecht, Strasbourg, and Vitesse, are also rumoured to be in the mix.

Emeran, born on September 24, 2002, is just 20 years old, and clearly has a bright future ahead. United fans will be hoping he continues his upward trajectory, and that his journey will include many memorable performances at Old Trafford.