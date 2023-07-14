Coventry’s Top Scorer Lands Mega Money Move to Sporting

The Viking Voyage: Viktor Gyokeres Joins Sporting Lisbon

Coventry Epitaph

Coventry City’s attacking talisman Viktor Gyokeres has bid farewell to the Championship side, confirming his long-rumoured transfer to Sporting Lisbon. BBC Sport report that Gyokeres will embark on a five-year spell with the Portuguese titans, a departure that sets a new high in Coventry City’s financial annals, with the club receiving an undisclosed eight-figure fee plus add-ons.

“The highest transfer fee ever received by the Sky Blues,” City confirmed, acknowledging the substantial sum amassed in the wake of Gyokeres’ departure.

This all comes to fruition while the Swedish frontman still had a year remaining on his Coventry contract.

Replacement Waiting in the Wings

Anticipating the inevitable and fresh off their painful Championship play-off final defeat to Luton in a dramatic penalty shootout, Coventry had already sealed the deal with Everton’s Ellis Simms, their chosen heir to Gyokeres’ throne.

Gyokeres’ journey in British football, a tale spanning six seasons, began with his arrival at Brighton from Swedish outfit IF Brommapojkarna in December 2017. His tenure included a stint on loan at Germany’s St Pauli, where he registered seven goals in 26 appearances amid the 2019-20 season’s pandemic disruptions.

His time at the Amex Stadium also featured an EFL Cup goal against Portsmouth in the 2020-21 campaign. Following a brief loan period at Swansea, Gyokeres was soon recalled and dispatched on loan to Coventry.

Emergence at Coventry

It was here, in the heart of the Midlands, where Gyokeres found his groove. His first season saw a modest tally of three goals, but it was enough to convince Coventry to make his stay a permanent one, for an undisclosed fee in July 2021. From there, Gyokeres’ star only ascended, netting 40 goals across 97 league and cup appearances.

His 21-goal haul and 12 assists in the previous season rendered him one of the Championship’s most sought-after talents, pushing Coventry to the brink of Premier League promotion, a feat they hadn’t achieved in 22 years.

Despite growing interest in his services during the January window, Gyokeres yearned for top-tier football and a shot at European glory. When his goals began to dwindle at the close of the season, coinciding with Coventry’s play-off final defeat, it became abundantly clear his days at the club were numbered.

The Record-Breaking Transfer

The fee fetched for Gyokeres is rumoured to be near the £20m mark, surpassing the £13m gained from Robbie Keane’s 2000 move to Inter Milan. Furthermore, it eclipses Lisbon’s previous record fee of 16m euros (£13.7m) paid to Sporting Braga for Paulinho in 2021.

Fans Resigned to Gyokeres’ Departure

Coventry’s faithful had seen this coming. According to BBC CWR’s Clive Eakin, supporters have had time to reconcile with the loss. They’ve been privy to Gyokeres’ potential move for much of the summer, with the player being spotted in Portugal. Reports suggest the deal is worth an approximate £20m, a significant leap in the club’s financial history.

Gyokeres initially joined Coventry on loan from Brighton in 2021, following a largely uneventful spell at Swansea, which drew mixed reactions from fans. Manager Mark Robins, however, was undeterred and decided to gamble on a more permanent arrangement. This decision was rewarded with Gyokeres’ prolific contributions, which saw 17 Championship goals in the 2021-22 season, escalating to 21 in the last season, alongside 12 assists.