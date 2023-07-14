‘Time will tell’ says Arteta on Havertz Arsenal Debut Outing

Havertz Debut: Arsenal’s Arteta Bides His Time

Arteta, the prominent tactician of Arsenal, is careful in determining where Germany’s attacking prodigy Kai Havertz fits within his tactical framework. Following a grand £65m transfer from Chelsea, the German attacker made his debut in a pre-season friendly against Nuremberg, where the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

Havertz’s Uncertain Role

Arteta wisely stated, “time will tell,” suggesting an adaptive approach to Havertz’s integration into his team. A key focus is getting to know each other better and developing a relationship on the pitch.

“We have to see how he adapts and obviously get to know each other and build relationships,” the Arsenal boss stated.

He concluded his statement with the essence of football in his words, “Football is about that and time will tell where he fits in best.”

In the recent friendly, Bukayo Saka’s goal in the seventh minute was eventually levelled by a 35-yard bizarre own goal from Jorginho, favouring Nuremberg.

Arsenal Transfer Latest

BBC Sport sources also confirm Arsenal’s latest transfer news, with the imminent signing of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice for a hefty £105m fee. The transfer was agreed last month, but the formalities and legalities have drawn out the official approval.

The Gunners are now set to embark on their three-match American tour, starting with a flight to Washington this Sunday. Their Premier League journey commences on 12th August against Nottingham Forest at their iconic home ground, the Emirates Stadium, promising an exciting start to the season. The stage is set for Havertz and Arteta to find their rhythm and unlock a new dynamic within the Arsenal team.