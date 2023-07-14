Man City Winger on Verge of Lucrative Saudi Switch

Riyad Mahrez: Al Ahli’s Next Stellar Arrival

A stir is being created in the football world with Al Ahli’s anticipated £30m bid for Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, as per recent reports from The Athletic by Sam Lee. This move could have significant ripple effects on the overall Premier League landscape, while also potentially altering the composition of the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Pro League Calling

Al Ahli, a formidable force in the Saudi Pro League, is attempting to secure the services of the Algerian wizard, Riyad Mahrez, offering him a lucrative proposal worth approximately £25m per year. While Mahrez contemplates his future, having not discounted the move, the decision of staying at the Etihad Stadium where two years remain on his contract is still very much in the air.

Though the £30m offer may seem beneficial for City considering Mahrez’s age and contract status, the Sky Blues don’t appear particularly eager to let their winger go.

Transfer Uncertainty Looms Over City

Adding to the dynamic are the uncertainties surrounding City’s transfer window. The reigning treble winners are wrestling with ongoing negotiations for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol and are expected to re-engage the market only if Bernardo Silva exits the club.

Following the failure to land Declan Rice as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo is perceived as the ideal midfield alternative. This could result in a shortage of cover for the right-wing, a position Mahrez excels in, potentially leading City back to the transfer market.

A Double Dilemma: The Walker Scenario

A similar situation revolves around Kyle Walker. With Bayern Munich expressing interest in the right-back, City’s predicament increases as they could earn upwards of £15m for the 33-year-old with only one year left on his contract. The club, however, prefers to retain him for the forthcoming season, endeavouring to persuade him with a fresh contract offer.

Walker’s stay would ensure depth and diversity in City’s defence. On the flip side, his departure could instigate an even bigger conundrum, as City already scout for another defender while intending to transfer Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo.

Al Ahli’s Ambition: The Star-studded Summer

Al Ahli’s ambition to secure Mahrez symbolises their pursuit of star power, following signings of Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and Roberto Firmino from Liverpool. Their efforts to keep up with rivals Al Ittihad, who acquired Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, are evident. Additionally, Al Hilal have reinforced their midfield with Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, creating an intriguing power dynamic in the Saudi Pro League.

The situation takes another fascinating turn with Al Hilal’s interest in Bernardo from City and their staggering contract proposal worth over £75m per year. The shifting dynamics of both the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League promise an intriguing summer of football transfers.