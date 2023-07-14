Brazilian Prodigy on Verge of Shock Move to Fulham

Fulham Set Their Sights on Brazilian Sensation Andre Trindade

Fulham’s drive to sign Andre Trindade, Brazil’s emerging international midfielder, continues undeterred. Despite a missed opportunity to secure the Fluminense talent in the January transfer window, the West London club’s ambition remains strong.

The stumbling block to sealing a deal for the 21-year-old in the winter was a slightly less than £20m offer. The price tag on this prized possession has since escalated, with an agreement likely to land closer to the £25m mark. The value inflation isn’t surprising as Andre has debuted internationally since Fulham’s initial offer, arousing the interest of top-flight clubs globally.

The Competition Intensifies

According to sources at 90min, an impressive lineup of clubs – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham – have been on the receiving end of conversations with Andre’s team over recent months. Yet, in the race to this promising finish line, it’s Fulham showing conviction and optimism about finalising the deal.

A Busy Transfer Window for Fulham

While Fulham’s quest for Andre Trindade continues, their interest in fellow Brazilian and Fiorentina defender, Igor, is also noteworthy. However, Fulham’s summer transfer market breakthrough remains elusive so far. The Londoners’ aspiration to sign Manor Solomon, the Israeli winger, met with disappointment as Tottenham swooped him up instead.

Their Brazilian veteran, Willian, also appears unsettled. He’s considering his future elsewhere, refusing the opening offer for a new contract, although an improved proposal lies on the table.

Defending the Home Front

Apart from the active pursuit of fresh talent, Fulham find themselves having to guard their own territory. The club is bracing against Saudi Arabian interest in their key figures, manager Marco Silva and leading striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Despite the transfer market tensions, Fulham fans can rest assured that their team’s ambition to attract and retain top-tier talent is unwavering.