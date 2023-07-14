Midfield Exodus Reignites Liverpool’s £100m Caicedo Interest

Liverpool and Chelsea Battle for Brighton’s Ace: Moises Caicedo

Anfield to Make Moves Amidst Midfield Changes

Liverpool may yet join the pursuit for Brighton’s shining talent, Moises Caicedo, particularly if they face an unexpected summer exodus. That’s according to talkSPORT, suggesting that the Reds might turn their attention to Caicedo, should Fabinho and Jordan Henderson be lured away by Saudi clubs.

BREAKING: Liverpool will consider joining the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to Saudi Arabia. Chelsea are also keen on the midfielder, who the Seagulls value at £100m. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/mtAJlx5Aer — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 14, 2023

Klopp’s Bold Plans for Midfield Reinvention

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been transparent about his intention to revamp his midfield during this off-season. His planning saw the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita depart the club, creating space for fresh blood in the squad.

The Reds have already shown their intent in the transfer market, signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, followed by the activation of Dominik Szoboszlai’s £60 million release clause at RB Leipzig. Yet, with a possible shift to the Saudi Pro League on the horizon for Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool might not be finished with their summer dealings.

Liverpool Considers Entering Race for Caicedo

In the event that both players exit, talkSPORT speculates that Liverpool may entertain the idea of challenging Chelsea for the signature of Caicedo. The Blues have been leading the race to secure the Ecuadorian’s services, but their negotiation progress has been slow despite weeks of dialogue.

Brighton values Caicedo highly, with a £100 million price tag attached to their prized asset. This valuation has been bolstered by Arsenal’s expenditure of £105 million on Declan Rice, a player Brighton perceives to be on a similar level to Caicedo. Chelsea attempted to negotiate a deal at around £75 million, after their initial £60 million offer was swiftly rebuffed.

Balancing the Books at Anfield

Chelsea’s stalled negotiation leaves room for Liverpool to enter the fray, which could be a boon for Brighton in their quest for the maximum return. However, Liverpool’s willingness to invest such an exorbitant sum is yet to be confirmed, given they previously withdrew from discussions with Jude Bellingham due to the financial expectations.

The anticipated departures of Fabinho and Henderson could yield a minimum of £50 million for Liverpool, providing funds that could be redirected towards capturing Caicedo. Klopp has reportedly sanctioned his captain’s departure, but the club is expected to demand a suitable price for the England international who has two years remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad are poised to close a deal for Fabinho, preparing a £40 million bid for the Brazilian. This transfer could provide Liverpool with the necessary resources to pursue their interest in Caicedo further.

As the summer transfer window continues, it will be fascinating to see how these situations unfold. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo finds himself in the centre of a Premier League tug-of-war, one that could result in a record-breaking transfer.