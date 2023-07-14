Tahith Chong Luton’s Latest Addition from Birmingham City

Dutch Origins, British Adventures

Tahith Chong, the Dutch winger who once graced the pitches of Manchester United, has found a new home. Having been a part of the Birmingham City squad, Chong is making the switch to Premier League debutants, Luton Town, for a rumoured sum of £4m.

Just a year ago, the 23-year-old was signed by Birmingham from Manchester United for approximately £1.5m. It was after an impressive season-long loan deal, showing his worth and determination on the pitch. During his tenure with the Blues, Chong clocked up 41 appearances, netting four times, and contributing to their 17th place finish in the Championship.

Rob Edwards: A Familiar Face

“I’ve admired Tahith for a considerable time,” divulged Luton’s gaffer, Rob Edwards. The two first met when Edwards was associated with Wolves, and Chong was part of Manchester United’s Under-23s. “Back then, he primarily played as a winger. However, after following his performances closely at Birmingham, I’ve noticed his versatility, operating effectively as a midfield player,” Edwards added.

The Orange and The Curacao Connection

Having played for the Netherlands up to the Under-21 level, Chong has a bond with his Dutch roots. Yet, he has a special place for Curacao, his birthplace, for which he is also eligible to play.

Old Trafford Memories

Chong’s journey has not been limited to English clubs. In his six-year stint with Manchester United, he registered five appearances. Additionally, he honed his skills abroad during loan spells with Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen and Belgian heavyweights Club Bruges.

Embracing the Luton Way

“The essence of a family club is evident within the few hours I’ve been here,” expressed an enthusiastic Chong. “Having seen a few matches, I’ve witnessed the unity and camaraderie among the squad. This togetherness will be crucial when we face adversity. Because, after all, tackling challenges together is always easier as a family.”

Luton’s Summer Business

Besides Chong, Luton have also been busy in the transfer market, securing signatures from Republic of Ireland’s winger, Chiedozie Ogbene, and Danish defender, Mads Andersen. Adding to the good news, Carlton Morris, Luton’s top goal-scorer from last season, has penned a new contract with the club.

This season is a landmark for Luton, marking their return to the Premier League for the first time since the 1991-92 season. As they continue to strengthen their squad, they are certainly gearing up to make their mark in the top flight. With additions like Chong, the excitement amongst fans is palpable.