Man Utd’s Stance on Fred Amid Galatasaray’s Interest

Manchester United have put a halt to Galatasaray’s advances for Fred, their tenacious Brazilian midfielder. The Turkish outfit’s initial offer has not quite hit the mark for the Red Devils, sources close to 90Min have confirmed.

Reevaluating his Future at Old Trafford

Fred has found himself on shaky grounds at Old Trafford of late. His star has diminished somewhat, the midfielder mulling over his possibilities as United contemplates on whether to offload the 30-year-old Brazilian, but only for a reasonable figure.

The Mancunians are holding out for a minimum of £20m for Fred. This stance has prompted the rejection of Galatasaray’s opening bid, which didn’t match the valuation, according to the insider information from 90Min.

The Ongoing Saga: Fred and Potential Suitors

Despite the hefty asking price, several clubs remain intrigued by the prospect of acquiring Fred’s services. However, the valuation has become a stumbling block. Fulham, the west London club, has had an eye on the midfielder, but they clearly aren’t on the same page with United over Fred’s market worth.

Alongside Fred, Fulham have set sights on other talents as well, with 21-year-old Brazilian Andre Trindade from Fluminense popping up on their radar.

Nottingham Forest and Roma have reached out to Fred’s representatives too, though their interests have not moved beyond initial contacts. But, in a surprising turn, the most significant bid for Fred comes not from Europe, but from Saudi Arabia.

Fred’s Uncertainty

Though substantial, the Saudi interest doesn’t automatically translate into a done deal. The midfielder, who was one of the most frequently used players by United last season with 56 appearances across all competitions, is yet to reach a decision about his future.

The arrival of Chelsea’s Mason Mount over the summer has only fuelled the competition in Erik ten Hag’s midfield, putting Fred in a position where he has to weigh his options carefully.

Regardless of Fred’s ultimate decision, Manchester United fans will undoubtedly remember the Brazilian as a dynamic presence on the pitch, always eager to help the team whether starting or coming off the bench. As the summer transfer window heats up, all eyes will be on Old Trafford and Fred’s next step.