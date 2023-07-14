Hudson-Odoi Contemplates Chelsea Departure

Stamford Bridge Winger’s Potential Exodus

From the hallowed turf of Stamford Bridge, a young English talent may soon embark on a new journey. Callum Hudson-Odoi, the 22-year-old winger known for his blistering pace and mesmerising dribbling, is set to bid adieu to his childhood club, Chelsea. This nugget of information is reported by 90Min.

A Season on Loan: The German Trial

The Chelsea prodigy recently returned to his parent club after a year-long loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen, a stint that was a mixed bag with merely seven starting appearances in the Bundesliga. With just a year remaining on his current contract, and a lukewarm season in Germany, Hudson-Odoi is now exploring pastures new.

Testing the Waters: Home and Abroad

Sources have confirmed that Hudson-Odoi’s representatives are in talks with various clubs globally. Closer to home, Premier League outfits Everton, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest are in the running, offering the tantalising prospect of continued English football for the young maestro.

However, the allure of European football is also in play, with interest from French, German, and Italian teams. More surprisingly, clubs from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer have thrown their hats into the ring, suggesting a truly global appeal for the Chelsea winger.

Chelsea’s Stance: The Deal Structure

The Blues are open to various proposals for their departing winger. A permanent transfer would be their first preference. However, they haven’t ruled out a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause effective next summer. The latter option would necessitate extending Hudson-Odoi’s current contract by an additional year.

A Glittering but Hindered Career at Chelsea

Hudson-Odoi’s Chelsea career has been defined by flashes of brilliance marred by unfortunate injuries. Since his debut in the 2017/18 season, he has made 126 appearances for the club. However, he has grappled with securing a fixed spot in the starting eleven, with injuries playing spoilsport.

A debilitating Achilles injury in April 2019 stalled his ascendancy under Maurizio Sarri, and he faced a similar setback three years later. His most recent Chelsea outing was in March 2022, in a triumphant FA Cup game against Luton Town.

A Rejuvenation on the Cards: Chelsea’s Attacking Overhaul

The Stamford Bridge outfit, always at the forefront of squad evolution, is already looking to revamp its attacking line-up. A potential target is Lyon’s prodigy, Rayan Cherki, indicating the start of an exciting new chapter in Chelsea’s rich narrative. Hudson-Odoi’s likely departure is another piece of the jigsaw in this summer of transformation.