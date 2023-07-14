Fulham in the Fray for James Ward-Prowse Amid West Ham’s Interest

As the heart of the transfer season pounds, a new competitor has entered the arena for the coveted signature of James Ward-Prowse. Football Insider report that Fulham are keen on the Southampton midfielder, now in the crosshairs of West Ham United.

No Official Bids Yet for Southampton’s Skipper

Although the rumblings of a potential transfer have grown louder, no official proposal has landed on the Southampton table for Ward-Prowse. Nevertheless, whispers around potential deals refuse to quell, hinting at an impending move for the midfielder.

Arsenal’s Rice Acquisition Stalls West Ham’s Bid

The Hammers, seemingly still processing Declan Rice’s likely shift to Arsenal, haven’t yet pulled the trigger on an offer for the England international. They seem to be patiently awaiting the official announcement of Rice’s £105 million move to last season’s Premier League runners-up.

Fulham Scouts Eying the Southampton Captain

The Craven Cottage side are also intrigued by the opportunity to land Ward-Prowse, underlining their intent to fortify their squad ahead of the new season. With the Southampton captain’s potential exit on the cards, it’s clear Fulham are ready to seize the opportunity, mirroring their recent move to lock down Antonee Robinson on a five-year deal.

Saints Duo Likely to Depart

Football Insider previously reported that both Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, the latter being eyed by Liverpool, are seemingly on their way out of the south coast club this summer. Southampton, however, remain steadfast in their stance to hold out for a fitting offer that does justice to their prime assets.

Ward-Prowse: A Valuable Premier League Asset

Ward-Prowse’s Premier League record is an emblem of consistency and skill, underpinning his considerable appeal. He’s graced the pitch in every Premier League game during the 2022-23 campaign, with a career total of 343 top-flight appearances since his debut in 2012. His portfolio includes an impressive tally of 17 career Premier League free-kicks, a mere goal shy of equalling David Beckham’s record. Last season, his 11 goals and five assists across all competitions further amplified his reputation.

West Ham’s Squad Reinforcement Plan

In light of the expected void left by Rice’s departure, West Ham reportedly plans to bring two central midfielders on board. Fulham, on the other hand, have been buoyed by their securing of Robinson’s services and are eager to keep the momentum going by possibly adding Ward-Prowse to their ranks.

Will this summer see the gifted midfielder trade his Saints kit for either Fulham’s or West Ham’s colours? Only time will tell.