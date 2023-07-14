Winger Set for Leeds Exit Amid Widespread Interest

Leeds United Braced for Wilfried Gnonto Departure

Sources within Leeds United are bracing themselves for the departure of the exciting talent Wilfried Gnonto in the current transfer window.

Interest Abound for the Young Italian Star

19-year-old Gnonto, who has already made his mark on the international stage with Italy, has been attracting interest from a plethora of clubs, both domestically and across Europe. Premier League outfits Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace have reportedly lodged their enquiries, and there is a discernible buzz from clubs on the continent, particularly in his home nation.

The extent of the interest was first unearthed last week, suggesting a burgeoning bidding war for the Leeds United prodigy.

Leeds United may be cornered into making a tough decision following their relegation to the Championship. As Football Insider reported on 24 April, the club may be compelled to sell their star winger in order to balance the books, despite his significant potential. Leeds would purportedly demand an amount upwards of £40 million for Gnonto’s services this summer.

An Investment that Paid Off

After securing his services from FC Zurich last year for just under £4 million, Gnonto’s contract at Elland Road runs until 2027. The teenager went on to make 24 Premier League appearances in a campaign that unfortunately saw Leeds United lose their top-flight status.

The Phenomenal Talent That is Wilfried Gnonto

His inaugural season in the Premier League did not go unnoticed, garnering attention from elite teams in England as well as back in his home country, Italy. Those within the Yorkshire club have been utterly captivated by Gnonto’s talent. The youngster’s skill level is such that he has been repeatedly hailed as “phenomenal” by his coaches, according to insights revealed by Football Insider in February.

Despite only making 14 Premier League starts, Gnonto managed to register two goals and four assists, showing a promising start to his top-flight career.

A Potential Boost for Everton and Aston Villa

Both Everton and Aston Villa are reportedly on the lookout for attacking reinforcements. After a season of flirting with the relegation zone, Everton is in dire need of some offensive firepower, while Unai Emery’s side at Aston Villa are striving to make strides in both the Premier League and European competitions.

Undoubtedly, the addition of a talent like Gnonto could be instrumental in achieving their ambitious goals.