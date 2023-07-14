Big Six Lessons: Newcastle Plan to Elevate Kit Deal Value

Reshuffling: Newcastle United’s Kit Deal Strategic Play

A Shift in Strategy

Newcastle United are keen on a fresh start regarding their kit sponsorship deal with UK-based firm Castore. The Magpies have found themselves tied to Castore until the completion of the 2025/26 season, a contract said to be worth £30million in total, or £5million per annum. According to reports by Football Insider.

Hindsight’s Wisdom

It seems the deal inked during Mike Ashley’s reign has not sat well with the club’s new Saudi Arabian stakeholders. Since the £300million takeover in 2021, the club’s focus has shifted towards escalating their commercial earnings. An insider reveals a palpable sense of regret within the St James’ Park boardroom over the Castore deal, hinting at an intense desire to supersede Castore for a more valuable kit sponsorship.

Financial Growth: The New Normal

This aspiration aligns with the club’s recent financial trends. Newcastle United posted a commercial revenue of £26.5million in 2021/22, a substantial 52% surge from the previous season’s £17.6million. In addition, lucrative shirt sponsorship deals have been penned with Noon and Sela, promises of further augmentation to the club’s commercial income.

Aiming for the ‘Big Six’

When juxtaposed with the ‘Big Six’, Newcastle’s current Castore deal appears underwhelming. Manchester United and Manchester City are leading the way with £75million and £65million per year respectively from their Adidas and Puma deals.

An Aspiration for Greater Success

Newcastle United’s management, buoyed by the team’s rising stature as a top four contender, remain optimistic. The prospect of renegotiating and increasing the value of their next kit deal is high on their agenda. The new dawn under the Saudi Arabian ownership envisages a future where the Magpies can thrive commercially, matching the financial prowess of their league rivals.