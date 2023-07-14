Inter Paves Way for Onana’s Switch to Man Utd

Inter’s Seal of Approval for Onana’s Transfer to Man Utd

Inter Milan have finally acquiesced to the transfer of their Cameroonian superstar, Andre Onana, to Manchester United. According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian club have agreed to let go of Onana following successful discussions with the United team.

Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, ventured to London for a pivotal meeting with United’s management. These discussions proved fruitful, enabling both teams to conclude an agreement for Onana’s transfer.

Originally, the Italian outfit had their sights set on a whopping €60 million. However, through consistent negotiations, that demand was reduced to €55 million, further simplifying the process.

The fixed fee, initially a significant barrier, is no longer an obstacle. United has agreed to meet Inter’s request, offering €50m and an additional €5m through bonuses. In a recent update, Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that the final nod from Inter is anticipated ‘today’.

Onana Set to Don Man Utd Colours This Weekend

Under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, United have displayed an urgent desire to finalise Onana’s signing by the end of this week. The deal seems to be nearing its conclusion, indicating a potential weekend reveal for the new Red Devil.

Onana has already committed to a five-year contract at United. Once Inter officially authorises the transfer, the move is likely to progress at an accelerated pace.

Onana’s anticipated arrival at United marks a significant enhancement for the team. Known for his exceptional ball-handling skills and impressive mobility, the 27-year-old Cameroonian is considered one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

His performance last season, completing 78 per cent of his passes and over six long balls per game, showcases his potential impact on the United squad. His effective positioning to claim high balls further exemplifies his prowess.

The Implications of Onana’s Arrival for Man Utd

United’s recent departure of David de Gea opens the door for Onana to secure his place in the goal. Fans and analysts alike expect the Cameroonian’s addition to significantly elevate United’s performance. Ten Hag, no doubt, will be keen to see the transfer formalities completed over the weekend.

United’s pre-season lineup looks exciting, with a friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh coming up, followed by a US tour featuring clashes against Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund.

If Onana seals his contract this weekend, fans might get their first glimpse of him against Lyon. Otherwise, his non-competitive debut might take place against Arsenal on July 22. Regardless of the timing, Onana’s impending debut for United promises to be a significant event in this football season.