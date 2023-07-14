Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic Makes Move to Stoke City

Matija Sarkic Transfer to Stoke City Confirmed

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed their agreement on a transfer fee with Championship side, Stoke City, for the sale of their goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic. A report by Birmingham Live, reveals that the agreed amount stands at £1.25m.

Sarkic Impresses at Stoke City

Sarkic’s loan stint at Stoke City, beginning in January, made a notable impact on the Championship team despite an injury limiting his appearances. Upon recovery, he was swiftly reintegrated into the squad by Stoke’s manager, Alex Neil, for the season’s finale. This move signifies Neil’s apparent plans for the 25-year-old keeper.

The Impact of Wolves’ Squad Rebuilding

The Wolves have been actively engaged in restructuring their squad for the upcoming season, a factor influencing Sarkic’s move. The strategic inclusion of Tom King from Northampton on a free transfer as a backup to Jose Sa and Daniel Bentley further foreshadowed Sarkic’s departure. However, it’s worth noting that Sa’s future at the club is also in question due to interest from Nottingham Forest.

The Wolves have been proactive in the transfer market this summer, with several high-profile sales raising close to £80m. Key transfers include Ruben Neves to Al Hilal (£47m), Conor Coady to Leicester City (£7.5m), and Nathan Collins to Brentford (£23m). The latter two deals also include additional incentives: Leicester’s promotion would result in a further £1m, and the Collins deal includes a sell-on clause.

Matija Sarkic’s Career Snapshot

Since being released by Aston Villa in July 2020, Sarkic has been a Wolves player, albeit with limited appearances at Molineux. Most of his time has been spent on loan, including the 2021/22 season with Birmingham, which unfortunately ended prematurely due to a shoulder problem after 23 games.

Goalkeeping Options for Wolverhampton Wanderers

With Sarkic set for his new chapter, Wolves still boast a healthy goalkeeping roster with Sa, Bentley, and King. On the other hand, the under-23s goalkeeper Louie Moulden will gain more experience by joining Rochdale on a season-long loan.