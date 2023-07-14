Villa’s Masterstroke? Diaby Deal Could be a Gamechanger

Aston Villa’s Summer Spending Spree Continues

Leverkusen Winger Mousa Diaby on Villa’s Radar

According to multiple reports Aston Villa are looking to continue their summer spending with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Mousa Diaby as Unai Emery looks to build on last season’s impressive showing.

Villa have already secured their first signing of the summer in Pau Torres, a significant upgrade on Tyrone Mings, and are now looking to make upgrades elsewhere.

Upgrading the Attack: The Case of Ollie Watkins

A prominent area to upgrade is the attack, where Ollie Watkins was sometimes left to fend for himself due to the inconsistency of those around him.

Leon Bailey made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season, including 26 starts. The Jamaican winger is one of the more frustrating players in the Premier League and last season he showed his entire range of inconsistent performances.

Capable of absolute brilliance, the man who arrived as part of the “three players to replace one exceptional footballer” shenanigans of 2021 can also have fans pulling their hair out. He has immense pace and fantastic shooting ability, but he often forgets that he has teammates and tries to do it all himself.

Diaby: A Potential Upgrade on Bailey

Villa bought Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for £30mil, so it must sting a little that they are going back to the same club to try to sign a player to take his spot in the team, but Diaby is a considerable upgrade.

Diaby possesses the same type of pace as Bailey and much of the same skillset, but he’s a far more team-orientated player and a far more consistent player as well. He’s a more willing passer, a better crosser, and a more consistent finisher. He could well be the ideal foil for Watkins, whether that is playing as a second striker or raiding infield off the wing.

It’s only 12 months since Premier League clubs were being quoted fees in the region of £70mil for Diaby, but Villa may be able to get his signature secured for less than £50mil which would represent very good value for a player of his calibre and potential.

Diaby has just turned 24, so his best years remain ahead of him, but he also brings a wealth of experience including experience playing in European competition which will be important as Villa embark on an adventure in the Europa Conference League this coming season.

Improving Villa’s Attack with French International

The 10-time-capped French international would, along with Watkins and the always-arriving-in-the-box Jacob Ramsey, improve Villa’s attack in the same way Pau Torres will improve their defence.

Unai Emery, Monchi, and the ownership are not messing around. They are circling on high-level players who can take Villa to the next level. The Conference League was not the end game but merely the start. This is a collective that views Aston Villa as a potential Champions League club. Signings like Torres and Diaby will go a long way toward helping them achieve that.