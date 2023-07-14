Saudi Millions Tempt Liverpool Duo: Exodus Looms – Journalist

Shifting Tides at Liverpool as Henderson and Fabinho Attract Saudi Interest

Saudi Riches Beckoning Henderson?

The heart of Liverpool could be set for a shakeup with skipper Jordan Henderson and the steadfast Fabinho at the centre of international interest. Liverpool is preparing to defend a minimum £20 million valuation for their captain, as the allure of Saudi riches draws nearer. The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe has shed light on the situation unfolding at Anfield.

This weekend, both players are included in the tentative lineup heading for a pre-season training camp in Germany, with no foreseeable interruptions, unless a noteworthy bid for either materialist in the coming day.

Liverpool’s first friendly fixture in Germany will be against Bundesliga 2 team Karlsruher on Wednesday. The question of whether Henderson and Fabinho will make the cut in the travelling party will be answered by the financial determination of their potential suitors.

A £700,000-a-week Promise Could be on Henderson’s Horizon

Henderson, who commands the midfield with a presence few can match, has been extended a gargantuan offer from Saudi team Al-Ettifaq. The proposal on the table amounts to a whopping £700,000 per week. All possibilities remain open despite speculations suggesting that Henderson’s heart is already set on the Middle East.

The former comrade of Steven Gerrard could find himself in an uncomfortable predicament if Al-Ettifaq’s interest is contingent on the expectation of securing him with a bargain offer. Liverpool are staunch in their stand not to let their skipper go cheaply.

The £20 million valuation for Henderson is equivalent to the fee Chelsea netted for their 32-year-old centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, who made his way to Al Hilal in June for £21 million.

Fabinho also Raising Eyebrows in Saudi

On the other hand, Fabinho, another reliable component of the Reds’ midfield, is also on the radar of Al-Ittihad, a rival Saudi side, with an enticing £40 million offer being mooted. With such substantial bids in the offing, the harmony of Jurgen Klopp’s setup might be challenged.

Back in 2021, Klopp had vouched for a £200,000-a-week, four-year contract for Henderson, a move that caused a stir since it broke from the conventional approach of club owners FSG. The data-driven ownership model indicates reluctance in overspending on extended contracts when data suggests performance deterioration, especially after the player hits 30. However, Klopp stepped in to settle matters.

Midfield Overhaul at Liverpool?

In the wake of the controversy, Liverpool didn’t ink any midfield recruits until this summer, stirring criticism for letting the age profile in the position creep up. The club has already parted ways with three senior midfielders since May, leaving the manager with a dilemma on his hands.

While Klopp would be willing to offload another midfielder if it enabled a fresh signing, the thought of losing two of his key cogs, isn’t part of his blueprint. The transfer speculation has brought additional unwanted attention on Henderson who has faced a backlash from the club’s LGBT+ fans due to his consideration of a move to Saudi. Despite other global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo having navigated similar moves without extensive personal critique, Henderson’s vocal support for oppressed groups has stirred some of the club’s fans into expressing their dismay.