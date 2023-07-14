The Tug-of-War for Tottenham’s Kane

The French Connection: PSG Joins the Race

The Independent reports that Paris Saint-Germain, the reigning French champions, are now making their intentions clear to bring the English talisman, Harry Kane, to the City of Lights. Despite initial dampening of interest owing to the perceived impracticability of a deal, recent encouragement has now sparked PSG’s audacious chase for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

This injection of Parisian intrigue comes in the midst of a summer transfer market characterised by a rampant search for star forwards amongst the footballing heavyweights, a list that notably includes PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Elite Striker Shortlist

Amidst the furore, the ‘A-list’ marksmen on everyone’s radar encompass Kane, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. A tier below are Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Earlier, PSG had focused their efforts on Kolo Muani, given the overpricing of Osimhen by Napoli and Kane’s seeming reluctance to venture abroad. However, Bayern Munich’s accelerated efforts to bring Kane into their fold has prompted the Qatari-funded Parisians to change course. With an enhanced belief that Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy might finally concede to a summer sale, the dynamics of this ongoing saga have shifted considerably.

PSG Reinvigorates its Pursuit

The changed circumstances have placed PSG on high alert. The French champions are ready to go head-to-head with Bayern in any bidding war for Kane, says the Independent. The belief within the Parisian hierarchy is that the allure of a Champions League title might persuade the 29-year-old Englishman to swap London for Paris, although this sentiment isn’t universally accepted.

The legacy of Bayern, especially their recent victory over PSG in the 2020 Champions League final, lends them an unique allure, making this a battle to behold.

A Separate Chase

It’s important to stress that PSG’s pursuit of either Kane or Kolo Muani exists independently from the uncertain future of their French superstar, Kylian Mbappe. The latter has been longing for a partner in attack.

To Sell or Not to Sell?

The ultimate decision lies with Levy. Will he sell or retain Kane, who only has a year left on his contract? A growing sentiment indicates that a strong enough bid may compel Levy to consider a sale. However, it would need to be an offer that he simply couldn’t decline.

Despite Kane’s desire to don the red of Manchester United, financial constraints, coupled with Levy’s hesitation to sell to an English club, dampens the likelihood of that transpiring.

Bayern have had two bids for Kane turned down, their last reaching the £80m mark. However, the Parisians, backed by their Qatari wealth, possess the capability to eclipse this figure and meet Financial Fair Play requirements. The summer transfer saga continues.