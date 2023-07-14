City Gaze Shifts from Walker to Pavard Amid Bayern Negotiations

The Magnetic Pull of German Champions: Walker’s New Frontier

Kyle Walker, the versatile veteran of Manchester City, finds himself at the heart of a potential cross-continent move. Nearing the end of his current deal with just a year remaining, the idea of exploring pastures new, outside of England, has piqued his interest. Not one to make a hasty decision, Walker has given Bayern Munich the nod to press on with their negotiations, though there’s no ink on paper yet.

Bayern’s admiration for the 33-year-old, particularly from their manager Thomas Tuchel, is well noted. Despite a mixed last season under Pep Guardiola, where Walker had his fair share of time off the pitch, his prowess has not gone unnoticed. Cast as a reserve during the grand spectacle of the Champions League final, there was an evident shift in City’s defensive strategies.

Man City’s Bullseye on Benjamin Pavard

In the centre of City’s crosshairs stands Benjamin Pavard. Currently plying his trade for Bayern Munich, the France international, and notably six years Walker’s junior, is City’s preferred replacement. Boasting a busy last season with 27 starts in the Bundesliga and seven Champions League appearances, Pavard has shown his capabilities as both a right-back and central defender.

A Taste for More: Josko Gvardiol on City’s Radar

City’s appetite for fresh defensive talent doesn’t end at Pavard. Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig has caught their attention, resulting in ongoing discussions to sign the young defender. An initial bid of €75m (£64.2m), garnished with additional add-ons, was volleyed back by Leipzig. The club reportedly holds out for a minimum of €100m (£85.7m) to part ways with their coveted asset.

Transfers on the Horizon: A Crucial Juncture

As reported by esteemed journalist Fabrizio Romano in The Guardian, Man City’s strategic shift and the potential reshuffling of their defensive lineup marks a crucial period. The club’s interest in Walker’s prospects and Pavard’s potential arrival hint at City’s preparation for a new era of defensive strategies. As negotiations continue, City fans will be keenly watching the moves and manoeuvres from the Etihad Stadium.

Whilst the future of Walker and the prospective arrival of Pavard and Gvardiol at City remains uncertain, it is clear that significant changes are underway at the club. Whether these will culminate in a reinvigorated City defence is yet to be seen. As the transfer window unfolds, the world will be watching the deals being brokered, with all eyes focused on Man City’s next move.