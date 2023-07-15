West Ham Eyes Ajax’s Edson Alvarez Amidst Transfer Fervour

On the Radar of the Irons

A tantalising dance of desire and ambition, the transfer market has once again drawn West Ham United into its heady twirls. The London-based club has its sights firmly set on Ajax’s dynamic midfielder, Edson Alvarez, as per credible information coming through from The Athletic. No official offer has been tabled just yet, but the rumour mills are whirring with news of one soon to be on its way.

Ajax’s asking price for the 25-year-old Mexican international reportedly hovers around the £35-40 million mark. Yet, in the grand scheme of footballing economics, this could be a bargain if Alvarez proves the answer to the questions raised by the looming departure of West Ham’s linchpin, Declan Rice, towards Arsenal.

Alvarez: A Pursuit Echoing Across Seasons

West Ham isn’t the first Premier League club to show interest in Alvarez. During the last summer transfer window, Chelsea reportedly made a €50m (£42.8m) bid for the Mexican. However, the deal disintegrated in the final hours, with Ajax unable to secure a suitable replacement. Chelsea, instead, opted to secure Juventus’ Denis Zakaria on loan.

Alvarez embarked on his European journey in 2019, moving from Club America to join Ajax on a five-year contract. His most recent contract renewal was in 2021, ensuring his commitment to the Eredivisie side until the summer of 2025.

An Unswerving Pillar for Ajax

The Mexican midfielder has proved to be a sturdy fixture in Ajax’s lineup. He clocked up 44 appearances across all competitions last season, mainly playing in his favoured defensive midfield role. However, Alvarez’s versatility saw him occasionally take up duties as a centre-back, highlighting his ability to adapt throughout his career.

On the international stage, Alvarez featured twice for Mexico in their underwhelming World Cup campaign. He was a part of the starting lineup in the group stage matches against Poland and Saudi Arabia, albeit missing out in the defeat against Argentina.

West Ham’s pursuit of Alvarez is not just a bid to replace the impending loss of Declan Rice, but to usher in a player who has demonstrated resilience, flexibility and commitment in his European journey so far. The next chapter in Alvarez’s career may be penned in London, leaving the world of football to wait and watch.