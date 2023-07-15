Mitrovic’s Future Hangs in Balance Amid Bidding War

Fulham Stands Firm Amid Continued Interest in Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Bidding War Intensifies: A New Proposal on the Table

According to reports from 90min the stalwart of Fulham’s attack, Aleksandar Mitrovic, remains a major target for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. This is despite the West London club’s unwavering stand to retain the Serbian forward. A second bid of close to £30m has been made by Al Hilal, which, much like their previous £25m offer, has been swiftly rebuffed by the Premier League side.

A Premier League Protagonist: Mitrovic’s Impact at Fulham

Mitrovic, having spent six seasons at Fulham, has become an emblematic figure for the club, embodying the fighting spirit of the Whites. The Serbian international’s star power was evident last season when he reinforced his position as one of the Premier League’s leading forwards. He netted 14 goals in 24 games, a remarkable feat that played a vital role in Fulham’s successful campaign back in the top flight, even finishing above Chelsea in the league standings.

Uncertainty Looms: Mitrovic and the Saudi Interest

Despite his impressive performances and cult status at Fulham, the future of Mitrovic is shrouded in ambiguity. Interest from Saudi Arabia remains a compelling factor in this unfolding scenario. Not only is Mitrovic in Al Hilal’s sights, but Fulham’s manager Marco Silva is also reportedly on their radar.

While Fulham’s position has been clear, resisting offers for Mitrovic, the forward himself is believed to be receptive to exploring a move to the Middle East, stirring the pot in this ongoing transfer saga.

Al Hilal’s Shopping Spree: Making Waves in the Transfer Market

Al Hilal aren’t strangers to big-name signings, having recently secured Mitrovic’s compatriot and close ally, Sergej Milinikovic-Savic from Lazio. Adding further depth and dynamism to their roster, they’ve also signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

Their vigorous pursuit of Mitrovic serves to underline their ambition to bolster their squad with seasoned Premier League talent.

Looking Ahead: Fulham’s Transfer Plans

Simultaneously, Fulham aren’t sitting idle amidst the rumblings of a potential Mitrovic departure. 90min reports that the club is setting its sights on the young Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade, hoping to outmanoeuvre several of Europe’s top clubs to his signature.

This transfer target suggests Fulham’s intent to continue strengthening their midfield, perhaps to balance their squad should they lose their star striker.

Navigating a Potential Departure: Fulham’s Dilemma

The ongoing tug-of-war for Mitrovic’s services presents a quandary for Fulham. The question isn’t only about the immediate impact of losing a key forward but also how this might shift the dynamics of the team. As things stand, Fulham appear steadfast in their intent to keep Mitrovic within their ranks. However, how this saga evolves may well define the club’s trajectory in the next Premier League season.