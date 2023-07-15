West Ham Scout Ajax Midfielder as Potential Rice Replacement

West Ham in Pursuit of Ajax’s Edson Alvarez to Succeed Departing Declan Rice

The Stage is Set for Rice’s Departure

With their captain Declan Rice having now left West Ham United, they are scouting the market for a fitting successor. Rice’s move away from London Stadium necessitates the need for a suitable replacement, a task that West Ham is set to tackle head-on.

Ajax’s Edson Alvarez on West Ham’s Radar

As reported by Sky Italy, West Ham United have reportedly initiated contact with Ajax regarding the potential transfer of their standout midfielder, Edson Alvarez. The 25-year-old Mexican International has emerged as a potential front-runner in the club’s search to fill the void left by their departing captain.

Ajax’s current valuation of Alvarez sits between £35million and £45million, which is not likely to dissuade West Ham from their pursuit. With Alvarez’s contract with the Dutch side running until 2025, there’s hope on West Ham’s end that they may be able to broker a deal.

Alvarez: A Versatile Asset

Alvarez boasts an impressive versatility that has seen him operate as both a defensive midfielder and in central defence, roles that Rice has adeptly filled throughout his career at West Ham. His adaptability across these positions, coupled with his 44 appearances in all competitions last season, underscores the potential value he could bring to West Ham’s squad.

Interest from Other Clubs

West Ham are not alone in their admiration for Alvarez. The Mexican was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer, with then-manager Thomas Tuchel expressing a keen interest in the player. A reported offer of £43million from the Blues was turned down by Ajax due to their inability to secure a suitable replacement in time.

Other Potential Recruits

While Alvarez may be the new name on the radar, he isn’t the only player linked with a move to the London-based club. Denis Zakaria, a former Chelsea loanee, has also been touted as a potential recruit for David Moyes’ side. The summer may see West Ham secure both players, fortifying their midfield and preparing for a strong Premier League campaign.

Negotiations Continue

As the negotiations proceed, West Ham fans will be keenly awaiting the outcome. While Rice’s imminent departure may be a blow, the potential acquisition of Alvarez, a player with proven talent and versatility, offers an exciting prospect. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can reach an agreement on Alvarez’s transfer as West Ham prepares for life post-Rice.