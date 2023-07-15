From City Ground to Music City: Surridge’s MLS Move

A Fresh Chapter: Sam Surridge Set to Embrace MLS Adventure

It seems that the City Ground could soon be bidding farewell to one of its favourites, Sam Surridge, as the Nottingham Forest striker edges closer to an exciting MLS move. According to The Athletic, the two clubs have settled on a fee hovering around the £5 million mark, underscoring the significance of this potential transfer.

From the Banks of Trent to the Music City

Surridge, a dynamic and agile frontman, played a vital role in Forest’s ascension to the Premier League and his impending departure has been a significant talking point. The prospect of Championship sides vying for his signature was on the horizon. However, the striker has decided to venture stateside, with MLS beckoning for the next stage of his illustrious career.

The 24-year-old has been an influential presence in the Tricky Trees line-up since signing from Swansea City for a modest fee of £2.2 million in January last year. His tenure at the City Ground sparked a revival, as he helped the club reach the Premier League’s dizzying heights for the first time in over two decades.

Surridge: The Spark That Ignited Forest’s Rise

Having netted seven goals from five starts and 12 appearances off the bench in his debut season at Forest, Surridge swiftly won over the City Ground faithful. His remarkable contribution culminated in Steve Cooper’s side conquering Huddersfield in the play-off final, securing a coveted spot in the Premier League.

Yet, Surridge saw limited action in the following season, which gradually amplified the idea that a fresh challenge was due. With a career that has also taken him to the likes of Stoke City and Bournemouth, the prospect of staying in England was on the table. But Surridge has chosen a new beginning overseas.

Nashville’s New Striking Prodigy

Currently positioned third in the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC saw in Surridge a prolific scorer who could bolster their forward line. They presented a compelling proposal to the former England under-21 international, outlining their determination to secure his services.

To appreciate the weight of this transfer, consider that only one player in Nashville’s history commanded a higher fee: Ivorian striker Ake Loba, acquired for £5.2 million from Mexican side Monterrey in 2021.

Loba’s loan return to Mexico earlier this year left a vacancy up front for Nashville, and their search for a successor swiftly pinpointed Surridge as an ideal candidate. Their belief in the Nottingham Forest striker’s potential to deliver regular goals is mirrored in the agreed-upon transfer fee.

Under the agreement with Forest, a series of add-ons could push the final transfer cost towards £6 million, establishing Surridge as the club’s record signing. As such, the deal signifies not only a promising new phase for Surridge but also a testament to Nashville’s commitment to their future ambitions.

As Nottingham Forest prepares for a new Premier League campaign and Surridge looks to a fresh start in the United States, both parties can reflect on a fruitful partnership that played a part in Forest’s ascent to the top tier of English football.