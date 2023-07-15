Saturday, July 15, 2023
‘Expected to move on’, Saudi Move Close For Liverpool Midfielder

By Gabriel Ramirez

Fabinho Entangled In £40m Bid from Al-Ittihad

A Bold Proposal

Reports from the highly reliable BBC Sport suggest a captivating drama unfolding at Liverpool, where a surprise £40m offer for midfield maestro, Fabinho, has been lodged by Saudi Arabian heavyweights, Al-Ittihad. This unexpected turn of events has resulted in the Brazilian international being exempted from Liverpool’s training camp in Germany.

Skipper’s Future Uncertain

In another interesting development, Liverpool’s steadfast skipper, Jordan Henderson, is also rumoured to be in the radar of Saudi clubs, yet he continues his journey to Germany. Al-Ettifaq, led by ex-Liverpool stalwart Steven Gerrard, is speculated to be Henderson’s potential destination.

Fabinho’s Glittering Journey

Fabinho, the integral cog in Liverpool’s machine, was acquired by the Reds in July 2018 from Monaco for a strikingly similar figure (£39m) to the one tabled by Al-Ittihad. The midfielder has since been a key force behind the team’s triumphs in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Fifa Club World Cup.

Henderson’s Valuation and Future

With the speculative offer for the 33-year-old Henderson hovering around £10m, it is significantly beneath the Reds’ valuation, considering his remaining two years of contract and his substantial influence in the team. It appears that Liverpool have not yet determined an asking price for their leader.

The unfolding events will undoubtedly test the resolve of the Merseyside club, with two of their prime assets coming under the scanner of Saudi interest. With such significant news, the coming weeks will surely be crucial for the Anfield side.

 

