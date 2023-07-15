‘Expected to move on’, Saudi Move Close For Liverpool Midfielder

Fabinho Entangled In £40m Bid from Al-Ittihad

A Bold Proposal

Reports from the highly reliable BBC Sport suggest a captivating drama unfolding at Liverpool, where a surprise £40m offer for midfield maestro, Fabinho, has been lodged by Saudi Arabian heavyweights, Al-Ittihad. This unexpected turn of events has resulted in the Brazilian international being exempted from Liverpool’s training camp in Germany.

Decision to leave Fabinho out of training camp taken last night after £40m offer received from Al Ittihad.

The Brazil international is expected to move on.

Henderson has travelled to Germany as discussions over his future continue. #LFC https://t.co/6mW8K9awom — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 15, 2023

Skipper’s Future Uncertain

In another interesting development, Liverpool’s steadfast skipper, Jordan Henderson, is also rumoured to be in the radar of Saudi clubs, yet he continues his journey to Germany. Al-Ettifaq, led by ex-Liverpool stalwart Steven Gerrard, is speculated to be Henderson’s potential destination.

Fabinho’s Glittering Journey

Fabinho, the integral cog in Liverpool’s machine, was acquired by the Reds in July 2018 from Monaco for a strikingly similar figure (£39m) to the one tabled by Al-Ittihad. The midfielder has since been a key force behind the team’s triumphs in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Fifa Club World Cup.

At the start of the Summer we should have been looking to sign someone to push Fabinho to the bench.

£40m for Fab is a fantastic deal considering how much he's declined. Another one who could no longer help carry the piano #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) July 15, 2023

Henderson’s Valuation and Future

With the speculative offer for the 33-year-old Henderson hovering around £10m, it is significantly beneath the Reds’ valuation, considering his remaining two years of contract and his substantial influence in the team. It appears that Liverpool have not yet determined an asking price for their leader.

The unfolding events will undoubtedly test the resolve of the Merseyside club, with two of their prime assets coming under the scanner of Saudi interest. With such significant news, the coming weeks will surely be crucial for the Anfield side.