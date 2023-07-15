Still Expect Henderson To Leave Liverpool – Journalist

Sun Still Setting on Jordan Henderson’s Anfield Era

In the rhythm of football’s ceaseless tides, one of Liverpool’s titans, Jordan Henderson, readies himself for an unlikely journey. Peter O’Rourke from Football Insider, has disclosed that Liverpool’s captain has sealed an £82m deal with Al Ettifaq and the clubs will almost certainly agree a fee very soon.

Despite reports Liverpool are looking for £20m, and the news that Jordan Henderson is travelling on the clubs pre-season trip to Germany today; Liverpool are expected to agree a fee of around £10million for their skipper, who has two years left on his deal.

Henderson’s New Horizon

O’Rourke reports that on Saturday (today), the Merseyside giants will draw a line under the negotiations, finalising the sale of their 33-year-old midfield maestro. Henderson is set to ink a two-year deal, boasting an option for an additional year, with the Saudi club. This extraordinary agreement will see his salary skyrocket to a stunning £700,000 per week, equating to a staggering £36m per annum.

Al Ettifaq’s camp is radiating confidence about the impending completion of this significant deal, thus concluding the English international’s scintillating 12-year tenure at Anfield.

Shaping the New Liverpool

With Henderson potentially being the fourth senior midfielder to exit Anfield this summer, following the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a sense of uncertainty hovers over the Kop. Doubts persist about Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara’s futures, both ensnared in the crosshairs of Middle Eastern interest.

Yet, among these departures, it is Henderson’s exit that rings most poignant. Since his arrival from Sunderland, his childhood club, for a modest £16m, the influential Henderson has grown into the very fabric of Anfield.

A Captain’s Legacy

The baton of captaincy was passed onto Henderson in 2015 following the departure of the legendary Steven Gerrard – now at the helm of Al Ettifaq. Ever since, Henderson has orchestrated the pitch with verve and vision.

Under his captaincy, Liverpool have clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, and Fifa Club World Cup. His absence will undoubtedly leave a void; however, his legacy will indelibly etch his name in the annals of Liverpool history.

Now, as Henderson readies to don a new jersey, Liverpool prepare for life after their captain, a true testament to the ceaseless cycle of football.