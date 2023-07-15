Newcastle United’s Move for Livramento Hits a Snag

Newcastle United’s Pursuit of Tino Livramento: An Update

Despite the keen interest, Newcastle United’s attempts to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton have been met with resistance, primarily due to Southampton’s inflated asking price. According to our sources from Football Insider, the Magpies have yet to seal a deal for the promising English full-back as the summer transfer window countdown continues.

The Transfer Shortlist

Earlier reports had shared that Livramento was a high-priority target for Newcastle United. The club’s interest had been registered and the player was included in their transfer shortlist alongside names like Hugo Bueno from Wolves and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney. However, this potential move has hit a roadblock due to financial disagreements.

Livramento’s Return to Form

Livramento showcased promising form upon returning to the first team at the end of the 2022/23 season. After suffering an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2022, he spent a gruelling 13 months on the sidelines. His return to the pitch in May’s away match against Brighton & Hove Albion marked the end of a challenging period.

The Journey So Far

The young defender began his journey with Southampton in August 2022, moving from Chelsea in a £5 million deal. His performance with the Saints, when fit, has been commendable, racking up a goal and two assists in 32 appearances during the 2021-22 season. Before his ACL injury, he had made only two appearances in the Premier League.

In a rather intriguing twist to the narrative, The Athletic had reported in September 2021 that Chelsea hold a £38 million buy-back option for Livramento, which can be activated in 2023. Whether this will affect any potential move to Newcastle remains to be seen.

Saints’ Summer Exodus?

Southampton’s new manager, Russell Martin, has openly stated that some players will likely depart the club following their demotion to the Championship. This could take place even if transfers are finalised post the 2023-24 season’s kick-off. Amidst these developments, how the narrative around Tino Livramento and Newcastle United unfolds is a story to watch closely. Stay tuned for more updates.