Danjuma Transfer Talk Heats Up at Everton

Everton Line Up Summer Offer for Arnaut Danjuma

Everton, a staple of the Premier League, are reportedly planning to submit a proposal to Villarreal for the acquisition of the versatile winger Arnaut Danjuma, as confirmed by sources who’ve spoken with Football Insider.

Initial Contact and The Potential Deal

The initial contact between the clubs is said to involve a potential loan arrangement, with Everton expressing their readiness to cover the requisite loan fee. The move seems to have the endorsement of Everton’s manager, Sean Dyche, who has already initiated conversations with the Dutch forward.

This is not Everton’s first attempt at securing Danjuma’s services. A previous effort in the January transfer window saw the player successfully complete a medical examination, only for him to opt for a last-minute switch to Tottenham in an unforeseen change of events.

Everton’s Forward Strategy

According to Football Insider’s Friday disclosure, Everton are keen on adding not one, but two forwards to their roster before the closure of the summer transfer window. While Dyche is keen on further acquisitions, he acknowledges the club’s constraints due to the Financial Fair Play regulations.

To pave the way for strengthening their squad, Everton may need to consider parting ways with some existing members of the team.

Potential Targets and Challenges

Leeds United’s rising star Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly on Everton’s radar. However, the financing of such a deal would hinge on the Toffees’ ability to offload some players. Football Insider unveiled on Wednesday (5 July) that Everton, along with Aston Villa and other Premier League outfits, have expressed interest in Leeds United’s 19-year-old sensation Gnonto.

The youthful player’s contract with Elland Road extends until 2027, having joined from FC Zurich last year for a reported fee close to £4 million.

Danjuma’s Premier League Experience

Everton’s pursuit of Danjuma is not unfounded. The Dutch international has previously showcased his abilities in the Premier League, making 14 appearances for Bournemouth during the 2019-20 season. Following Bournemouth’s relegation, he made a significant impact in the Championship the subsequent season, proving his adaptability across different levels of English football.

The upcoming developments in Everton’s transfer dealings promise a fascinating summer window, especially with the club’s apparent focus on bolstering their attacking options.