Red Devils Lay Groundwork for A Star Exchange

An Offer the Italians Might Refuse?

In what seems to be the latest twist in the world of football transfers, Manchester United have proposed an exciting swap deal for the prodigious Rasmus Hojlund. Football Insider reports that the negotiations have involved offering three of United’s players to Atalanta in an exchange.

However, Atalanta seem poised to decline this proposal, instead favouring a cash-only deal for their crown jewel, the 20-year-old Hojlund.

A Dream Move to Old Trafford for Hojlund?

Despite the financial complexities, United appears to have won over Hojlund’s sentiments. Having agreed on personal terms, the Danish forward is now set on a high-profile move to Old Trafford.

The negotiations between United and Atalanta have, however, far from reached a resolution. United is concurrently eyeing a substantial deal with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana, necessitating some careful fiscal juggling.

Exchange or Cough Up?

As the transfer window draws to a close, United seems keen to trim down its first-team squad, even if it involves offloading some household names. The idea of a cash plus players swap, as opposed to coughing up an estimated £60m for Hojlund, thus appears far more appealing to the Premier League giants.

Hojlund: The Next ‘Number Nine’?

Once the Onana agreement is finalised, United’s crosshairs will firmly be on a new number nine, with Hojlund as their favoured target. The Danish striker, regarded as one of the most promising talents in world football, has impressed United’s scouts with his potential throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Prodigy on the Rise

Having only joined Atalanta in the summer of 2022, Hojlund’s first Serie A season has been remarkable. The striker has made a significant international impact recently, scoring six goals in his first five senior outings for Denmark since his debut in September 2022.

In his debut season with Atalanta, Hojlund tallied 15 goals from 41 appearances across all competitions, a commendable achievement considering he only started in 26 of these matches.

Hojlund’s contract with Atalanta is in place until June 2027, but if Manchester United has its way, we might see the Danish wonderkid adorn the iconic red shirt sooner rather than later.