Man Utd’s Past Meets Present: Jonny Evans Trains with Red Devils

Jonny Evans: A Red Devil in the Making – Once More?

In the midst of a tumultuous football landscape, Jonny Evans is making headlines again. The Northern Irishman, a Manchester United academy alum, has found himself back on familiar turf, following the conclusion of his contract with a beleaguered Leicester squad that failed to stave off relegation.

Evans’ illustrious tenure with the Red Devils previously saw him clinch three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. After parting ways with United in 2015, he found a new home at West Brom and later, Leicester.

Returning to the Fold

Manchester Evening News reports suggest that Evans, now 35, has been involved in both academy and first-team training at Carrington. Observers hint that this reciprocal relationship is serving both parties rather well. They say Evans is taking advantage of the high-end facilities while also contributing his skills and rich experience.

Familiar Territory, Fresh Challenges

Evans’ close connection with the club remains strong; he’s a local resident, and his wife, Helen Evans, even serves as a presenter for MUTV, the club’s in-house broadcasting service. His return to first-team training with United has sparked rumours about a potential re-signing.

The Valuable Veteran

Despite his age, Evans’ stats from the last season indicate he still has plenty left in the tank: averaging two interceptions and four clearances over 13 Premier League matches. United could certainly do with an additional centre-back.

Erik ten Hag’s go-to pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane has been compromised due to injuries, leading to awkward position shifts for players like Luke Shaw. Could Evans be the solution to this defensive dilemma?

Following in Legendary Footsteps

Should United decide to welcome Evans back officially, he won’t be the first legend to return for a second helping of glory at Old Trafford. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Scholes have treaded this path before, albeit with mixed results.

Conversely, if United opts not to offer Evans a deal, other clubs are ready to pounce. Everton is rumoured to be interested in his services. No matter what, Evans can be confident in the fact that he departed Leicester on good terms.