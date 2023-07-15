Liverpool Eyeing Real Madrid’s Tchouameni: A Detailed Look

Tchouameni’s Madrid Journey Amid Interest from Liverpool

Following the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s prodigy, Jude Bellingham, by Real Madrid, speculation over Liverpool’s interest in Frenchman Tchouameni has been mounting. Yet, Tchouameni’s activity on social media suggests he harbours no intentions of leaving the vibrant Spanish capital.

In previous transfer discussions, Tchouameni’s name had cropped up as a potential interest for Liverpool. This was before he opted to trade Monaco for Madrid, in a deal that reportedly topped €100 million. As Bellingham enters the scene, the Madrid midfield—already home to stalwarts Luka Modric and Toni Kroos—adds further competition for the Frenchman.

The Bernabeu Stay: Tchouameni’s Choice

Despite the increased competition, Tchouameni seems to remain unflinching. He’s always voiced his desire to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu and compete for his place in the line-up. This commitment was recently reiterated through a social media interaction.

An update from the @RMadrid_actu channel, phrased in Tchouameni’s native French, stated emphatically: “Tchouameni is NOT FOR SALE. Do you understand, @Liverpool?” This post was liked by the player himself, indicating his resolve to continue his Madrid journey.

Tchouameni’s Performance Review

In the initial part of last season, Tchouameni made quite an impression in Madrid, although muscular issues somewhat marred the second half of his campaign. He averaged two interceptions per match, boasting an impressive pass completion rate of 93 per cent.

While Madrid now finds itself with a glut of talent in midfield, the strategic use of players such as Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga in wing and left-back positions respectively raises questions about the future roles of Modric and Kroos, who are in their twilight years.

Tchouameni Reflects on the Madrid Choice

On reflecting on his choice of Madrid over Liverpool back in 2022, Tchouameni revealed, “As soon as Real Madrid arrived on the scene, I did not hesitate.” His ambition to leave a substantial mark on the football world influenced his decision, believing the best club for this objective to be Real Madrid. When the call came, his resolution was immediate and he implored his agent, “do everything possible to take me there, please.”