Heading for Al Ittihad

It appears the echoes of a sensational move for Liverpool’s linchpin, Fabinho, have turned into a thunderous reality. The Reds have nodded in affirmation, allowing the Brazilian midfielder to jet off to Saudi Arabia for a medical with Al Ittihad, the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, according to reliable sources.

Fabinho: Trading the Anfield for Al Jawhara

Our sources suggest Fabinho was noticeably absent from Liverpool’s pre-season sojourn to Germany as discussions of his Arabian summer adventure gained momentum. The 29-year-old maestro is reportedly all set to bid adieu to Merseyside, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the football-crazy Saudi kingdom.

£40m Deal on the Cards?

Rumours are rife that Al Ittihad has extended a generous offer to Liverpool for Fabinho, and the two parties are nearing an agreement over an estimated £40m deal. Known for pulling off spectacular feats such as toppling Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and securing last season’s Saudi Pro League, Al Ittihad has shown no signs of slowing down, with additions like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante already bolstering their line-up.

Henderson’s Saudi Sojourn?

Interestingly, Fabinho isn’t the only Liverpool midfield stalwart contemplating a Saudi switch. Sources indicate Jordan Henderson, the club’s inspirational captain, is also engaged in negotiations for a possible move to Al Ettifaq. However, the £20m asking price set by Liverpool appears to be a sticking point, even though reports suggest Henderson has been offered a weekly contract of £700,000.

Fabinho & the Football Gold Rush in Saudi Arabia

The exodus of prominent players to Saudi Pro League is not new. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva have been linked with lucrative deals that symbolise a football gold rush in the country. Now, with Fabinho’s impending departure from Liverpool, the Pro League’s appeal is set to rise further, demonstrating the global reach of Saudi football.