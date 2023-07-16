A Catalan Trade: De Jong and Silva Swap Buzz

A Potential Swap: Frenkie de Jong for Bernardo Silva?

The rumour mill is spinning with whispers of a transfer swap as Barcelona takes another look at the jewel in Manchester City’s crown, Bernardo Silva. According to the Mirror, the Catalans could be offering their own gem, Frenkie de Jong, in return.

A Blossoming Interest Revived

It was only a year ago when the recently appointed gaffer, Xavi Hernandez, openly admitted his interest in adding Silva to his squad, a move that unfortunately failed to materialise. However, Silva’s dazzling displays on the field have only intensified Barça’s interest in him, despite Paris Saint-Germain eyeing the Portuguese maestro as a replacement for their departed talisman, Lionel Messi.

Regardless of Silva’s clear interest in seeking greener pastures, City’s head honcho, Pep Guardiola, has steadfastly refused to let him leave. After all, the player has played a significant role in the club’s recent triumphs.

Could Man City Lose Another Key Player?

Despite the reluctance to release Silva, the blue side of Manchester has shown a history of respecting players’ wishes to move on, as evidenced by the departures of Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, Silva’s exit could potentially leave a bigger hole in the squad.

The Trade that Could Be

A fresh report by Mundo Deportivo hinted that Barca’s top brass had a meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes, with Silva’s name notably present. With the Catalan club’s financial might currently curtailed, they could potentially utilise De Jong as part of a player-exchange deal to facilitate Silva’s acquisition.

However, the complexities of such a deal cannot be understated. Only a year prior, De Jong declined a move to Manchester United despite an agreement between the clubs, indicating his strong affinity for Barcelona. But with De Jong reportedly being one of the highest earners at the club, Barca might be willing to consider parting with the Dutch sensation.

A Win-Win Scenario?

While speculation is ripe, there’s no doubt that a deal could suit both clubs in theory. Barcelona would gain a player highly esteemed by Xavi, and City could benefit from an eager talent looking for a fresh start, all the while making space for the discontent Silva. However, the validity of such a deal is still very much up in the air. As always in football, one should approach rumours with a healthy dose of scepticism.