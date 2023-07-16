Wolves Hunt for Bristol’s Diamond, Alex Scott

Wolves Prepare Major Move for England U-20 International

Wolverhampton Wanderers have their eyes keenly set on a sparkling gem of the Championship – Bristol City’s Alex Scott. The teenage midfield sensation, valued at a sturdy £25 million by his home club, has piqued the interest of Julen Lopetegui, Wolves’ head coach. The Telegraph report that a renewed bid upwards of £20 million is in the works.

Scott’s allure doesn’t stop at Molineux. Bournemouth and West Ham United are also keen contenders in the race for the young prodigy, adding a little more spice to an already heated transfer market.

Brightest of the Bright: Championship’s Young Player of the Season

Earning the esteemed title of Championship’s Young Player of the Season is no small feat. Alex Scott has, however, not only achieved this, but has done so impressively. It’s unsurprising that such a talent has attracted attention from some of English football’s biggest names. Yet, the allure of top-flight first-team football could prove an irresistible lure, tipping the scales in Wolves’ favour.

The Driving Force: Julen Lopetegui

This isn’t just an opportunistic move by Wolves; Lopetegui’s admiration for the Bristolian midfielder is evident. The Basque coach’s interest, already piqued before his appointment in November, has only grown since then. As per the report, the coach sees the teenager as a potential game-changer in the Premier League.

Wolves’ Strategic Summer Sales

With player sales topping £80 million this summer, it’s clear Wolves aren’t shy about splashing the cash for the right talent. Yet, there’s a certain frugality at play, likely in part due to the need to maintain Financial Fair Play regulations. Despite this, Wolves’ owner, Fosun, are firmly behind the move for Scott, with a second bid expected within 48 hours.

Bristol City’s Stance: Calm and Collected

Despite the attention their young star is receiving, Bristol City remain unfazed. The club anticipates a record sale that could potentially rival the £22 million received for Adam Webster in 2019. City’s manager, Nigel Pearson, is adamant that £25 million is the absolute minimum for the lad he’s been instrumental in developing.

With glowing praise from Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish earlier this year, it’s clear that Scott is well on his way to a dazzling career. For now, Wolves have to patiently wait to see if they can secure the teenager’s signature before the Premier League season kicks off at Manchester United on August 14.