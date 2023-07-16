Can £35m Ajax Star Become West Ham’s Next Rice?

West Ham Emerge as Front-Runner to Sign Edson Alvarez From Ajax

An End to an Era: Rice Departs

In what can only be described as an end of an era, West Ham United bid farewell to Declan Rice, who has now officially donned the Arsenal jersey. It is a bitter-sweet goodbye, acknowledging the indispensable role Rice played in the heart of the Hammers’ midfield and the inevitable void his departure leaves.

“Declan has been a wonderful player for West Ham. A brilliant professional, he delivered a trophy for West Ham as captain,” said Mark Carlaw from The West Ham Way.

The departure of this fan favourite has stirred a cocktail of emotions – disappointment intertwined with a sense of relief and anticipation for the future.

Rice’s transfer, while painful, brings with it a silver lining in the form of a £100 million bounty for the club. This war chest offers an exciting prospect for West Ham as they now have the rare opportunity to significantly strengthen their squad. “We’ve got to get this right, I really think we will,” stated Carlaw, expressing his optimism over the club’s next steps.

The Spotlight Turns to Edson Alvarez

In the aftermath of Rice’s departure, the spotlight, via reports from The Athletic, has landed firmly on Ajax’s defensive midfield maestro Edson Alvarez. With the Borussia Dortmund deal falling apart, West Ham has now been catapulted into pole position to land the Mexican international.

“Dortmund have pulled out. West Ham now has a free run at this, and West Ham are about to put a bid in,” said Carlaw.

An estimated £35 million bid is believed to be on the table, signalling West Ham’s intent to fill the void left by Rice’s departure.

Why Alvarez is a Worthy Investment

Alvarez’s prospective arrival at West Ham is greeted with a sense of anticipation. Previously on Chelsea’s radar, he’s shown his worth in the Dutch league and is considered a valuable asset. “Edson Alvarez is a player that Chelsea desperately wanted to sign,” Carlaw noted, underlining the pedigree of West Ham’s prime target.

According to Carlaw, Alvarez possesses all the traits the Hammers need. He is a “defensive midfielder who gets really stuck in,” a perfect fit for West Ham’s post-Rice era. Moreover, the synergies he could create with Lucas Paqueta, another Latin American in West Ham’s ranks, could be beneficial for the team dynamics.

No More Excuses: Time to Move Forward

With the technical director in place and Rice’s departure finalised, there are no more hurdles for West Ham. It’s time to move forward, and the Alvarez deal could be the first of many to come.

“We’ve had the delay regarding the technical director and the hold up of the Declan Rice deal… there are no more excuses,” said Carlaw.

The next couple of weeks will be pivotal for West Ham. The fans, the board, and the players will all be looking to the future with the same fervour and optimism. With Alvarez potentially being the first piece in a new-look West Ham jigsaw, Carlaw concluded, “I think it’s very exciting times.”

The departure of Declan Rice from West Ham marks an end of an era, yet it also heralds the dawn of a new one. The Hammers are looking to seize this moment, and the potential signing of Edson Alvarez from Ajax could be the first step in their strategic endeavour to shape a successful future. While the times may seem uncertain, optimism pervades the air in East London. The fans are eager to see what this new chapter will bring.