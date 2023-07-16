How Rasmus Hojlund Could Impact United’s Takeover

United’s Takeover Chess: The Rasmus Hojlund Dilemma

In the midst of negotiations for a potential club takeover, the strategic landscape at Manchester United is shifting under the pressure of making key decisions – the latest revolves around signing Atalanta’s coveted young star, Rasmus Hojlund.

United’s Quest for a Strong Striker

With the pressing need for a strong No. 9, Erik ten Hag’s plea for further investment echoes through the halls of Old Trafford. The coach’s pursuit of excellence yielded significant progress last season with United securing the Carabao Cup and a spot in the FA Cup final. Nevertheless, to contend for the Premier League title, the need for a bolstered frontline is urgent and unequivocal.

Mason Mount’s transfer from Chelsea and Andre Onana’s impending deal are positive strides, but with Anthony Martial’s exit looming, the Red Devils risk stepping into the 2023/24 season sans a forward.

The Glazer’s Response to Market Pressure

Reported by the Daily Express, initially, the Glazers’ reluctance to free up the purse strings was quite apparent. However, the potential decrease in Manchester United’s value due to subpar on-field performances eventually sparked their financial response. Hence, they ‘sanctioned’ a transfer budget of £170m for the imminent months.

With a takeover in sight and pressure from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to close the deal, the Glazers face a predicament. The fear of prematurely losing out on the title race could force their hand towards yet another high-profile, high-cost signing.

The Rasmus Hojlund Conundrum

Among the array of potential signings, names like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani have been circulated. However, Hojlund, following his exceptional breakthrough in the Serie A, emerges as United’s top target.

The 20-year-old, valued at £60m by Atalanta, comes with a substantial price tag considering his nine league goals last season. Yet, the Glazers might have to bite the bullet and approve the hefty transaction to ensure a successful club takeover.

An alternative strategy to negotiate a reduced fee with Atalanta, by offering some fringe players such as Mason Greenwood, has been considered. However, it appears the Italian side currently has no interest in such propositions.

In conclusion, the unfolding drama surrounding the potential takeover and the quest for a key striker encapsulates Manchester United’s current scenario. The next few months promise intriguing times at Old Trafford, as the fate of a young Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, could potentially seal the club’s future.