Chelsea Striker in Talks with Marseille

Chelsea’s Aubameyang In Negotiations with Marseille: A Potential Summer Deal

A Summer of Transfers

One of football’s most adroit strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea, is reportedly in discussions with Olympique de Marseille. This transpires amidst the frenzied summer transfer season, which could significantly reshape the European football landscape. This information has been brought to light by Goal France.

A Possible Plan B for Marseille

Marseille, operating under the vigilant stewardship of Pablo Longoria, is persistently seeking to provide Marcelino with a squad that could deliver exceptional performances in upcoming pivotal European fixtures. Their preferred configuration being a 4-4-2, they’re seeking offensive strength. Amid stagnated talks with Alexis Sanchez, a viable alternative has emerged: Aubameyang, who has reportedly engaged in talks with Chelsea about a possible move.

A Profoundly Versatile Profile

Aubameyang, a Gabonese international, has been heralded for his versatility, being equally comfortable playing centre-forward or wing. His experience at high-stakes matches only enhances his allure. As corroborated by both L’Equipe and Spanish media outlet Relevo, Marcelino has endorsed Aubameyang’s potential arrival.

Potential Challenges

Despite the keen interest, several hurdles stand in the path of Aubameyang’s transfer to Marseille. Foremost among them is Aubameyang’s considerable salary, one that OM might struggle to match, especially in light of lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia. Marseille, however, hold a trump card: their readiness to expedite the transfer process. Such a swift resolution could prove mutually beneficial for both Chelsea and Aubameyang.

Aubameyang’s Track Record

Aubameyang, despite a slightly subdued performance last season, with only 11 starts out of 21 appearances, and a paltry tally of three goals for Chelsea, has an illustrious history, having shown his prowess at Arsenal, Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund.

In Longoria We Trust

The decisive factor now rests with Longoria, who has the formidable task of formulating a viable and attractive proposal to woo Aubameyang to OM. The potential rewards of such an acquisition, however, would be worth the endeavour. With Aubameyang at the helm of their attack, Marseille could pose a significant threat in their European campaign.