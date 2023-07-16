Arsenal’s Balogun Top Contender in Inter Milan’s Striker Hunt

Inter Milan: The Hunt for a New Striker

The Nerazzurri’s Quest for Reinforcements

Inter Milan, having dismissed the possibility of roping in Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, are on an exhaustive search for a potent striker. With the intention to fortify Simone Inzaghi’s vanguard for the upcoming season, they’ve redirected their focus towards various other talents in the field.

Football Italia reports that the €40m bid for the Belgian player was withdrawn, subsequent to the striker’s recent indifference towards the club and his questionable dealings with Juventus.

The Preferable Choice: Folarin Balogun

Among the new names that have surfaced on Inter’s radar, one stands out – Folarin Balogun. The 22-year-old footballer, who recently made headlines with his successful loan spell at Stade Reims, is a prime contender. His anticipated departure from Arsenal this summer makes him an exciting prospect for the Italian club.

Additional Contenders

Beyond Balogun, other names figure prominently in Inter’s list. M’Bala Nzola, despite being a more affordable choice, presents an intriguing alternative thanks to his impressive track record of 26 goals from 77 Serie A outings.

Additionally, Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Mehdi Taremi of Porto have caught Inter’s attention, their extensive experience and immediate impact capabilities making them suitable candidates.

As Sky Sports Italia’s Matteo Barzaghi and Gianluca Di Marzio elaborate, Inter Milan’s forward line-up could see an interesting shakeup this summer. As the transfer window buzz intensifies, the Nerazzurri’s quest for new firepower continues.