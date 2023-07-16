Forest Training Camp Signals Exit for Shelvey

Forest Club Edging Shelvey Towards Exit, Spain Training Exclusion Affirms

Gibbs-White to Remain an Integral Piece of the Puzzle

In contrast to the grim future facing Jonjo Shelvey at the Nottingham Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White is on the upswing, albeit absent from the club’s Spanish training camp due to his recent commitments. The young footballer has earned a well-deserved rest following his sterling performance at this summer’s Under-21 European Championships.

As a significant figure in Lee Carsley’s England side, Gibbs-White played a crucial role in their triumph over Spain, securing a 1-0 victory in the final. Undoubtedly, the player’s contributions will be equally pivotal when Steve Cooper’s Forest squad challenges Arsenal in their Premier League season opener on Saturday, August 12.

A Rapid Decline: Jonjo Shelvey’s Uncertain Future

On the flip side, Jonjo Shelvey’s career trajectory at the City Ground paints a stark contrast. The midfielder, who joined Forest from Newcastle in January with hopes of aiding the club’s relegation struggle, now seems to be on the verge of exiting.

Shelvey’s omission from the travelling squad for the training camp in Spain is a clear affirmation of the club’s intentions to let him go reveal The Athletic. His tenure, marred by subpar performances and a poor reaction to being excluded from the starting line-up against former club Liverpool, did little to bolster Forest’s position in the top flight.

With just six starts and two substitute appearances under his belt, it’s uncertain whether Shelvey will get to add to his tally at Forest. The club is actively seeking to secure him a move away.

The £25 Million Key Player

Finally, it’s worth highlighting Gibbs-White’s impressive record since his £25 million transfer from Wolves – a club record. Scoring five goals in 34 starts and one substitute appearance last season, he’s bound to remain a crucial component of Forest’s strategy moving forward.