From Ibrox to Parma: Antonio Colak’s Transfer Tale

Rangers Bids Farewell to Antonio Colak for Parma Venture

In an exhilarating twist, Antonio Colak, the stalwart Croatian frontman, will be swapping Rangers’ strips for Parma’s, following an undisclosed deal, as confirmed by BBC Sport. This leap awaits international approval to stamp its finality.

A Year of Triumph at Ibrox

Arriving at Ibrox from PAOK last season, the seasoned 29-year-old striker carved a sizeable legacy in a short period, boasting 18 netted shots in 39 outings. Amidst this departure, the Rangers camp commends Colak’s impact with a sincere note of gratitude, heralding their respect for his future endeavours on Twitter.

Fresh Faces in The Blue Sea of Ibrox

Simultaneously, the club continues to bolster its attacking force with the recent induction of Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima. Proving their strength, Nigeria’s Dessers and Holland’s Lammers migrate from Italy’s Cremonese and Atalanta, while Senegal’s Sima makes a leap from Brighton.

An Embodiment of Professionalism

Appraising the Croatian’s tenure at Rangers, Manager Michael Beale revered Colak’s remarkable on and off the pitch contributions. The gaffer relayed a profound admiration for the sportsman’s conduct, citing his strong ties with staff and peers. The manager recounted their candid end-season dialogue concerning Colak’s family, football and future prospects, commending his honesty.

Beale disclosed their subsequent collaboration with the footballer and his agent to sculpt an agreeable outcome, which manifested as this auspicious Italian opportunity. With this move, Colak adds Italy’s Serie B, to a resume boasting stints in Germany, Poland, and Sweden, underscoring his global football footprint.