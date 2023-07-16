The Call of the Foxes: Drinkwater Yearns for Leicester City Return

In the winds of change, there are whispers of a familiar face longing to return to Leicester City’s grounds. This news is resonating through the echoes of the Daily Mirror. The man of the moment is none other than Danny Drinkwater, a name that remains entrenched in the history of the Foxes.

Drinkwater’s Illustrious History with Leicester City

Drinkwater, 33, was instrumental in propelling Leicester City to the pinnacle of English football. A valuable member of their fairy-tale Premier League conquest in 2015/16, Drinkwater also made significant contributions in leading the Foxes back to the top-flight a couple of seasons earlier.

In the span of his tenure at Leicester City, following his transition from Manchester United, Drinkwater graced the field 218 times, netting 14 goals.

From Fox to Blue: The Chelsea Chapter

2017 was the year when Drinkwater decided to sail towards Chelsea, seeking to re-establish his winning partnership with ex-teammate N’Golo Kante. With the hopes of recreating Leicester’s unbelievable Premier League success story, Drinkwater penned a five-year deal with the Blues for a staggering £35 million.

Initially, West London’s glamour seemed to suit Drinkwater. However, the tides turned post-Antonio Conte’s departure, and his star began to dim. His Chelsea story is punctuated with loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa, and Reading. Ultimately, the once shining star featured just once in his final four years at the Bridge, with his contract reaching an expiry in 2022.

The Resurgence: A Revitalised Drinkwater Awaits His Return

After a hiatus post his Chelsea stint, Drinkwater has found new vigour and expressed his readiness for a comeback. As per his conversation with Sky Sports, the three-time England international is keen on rejoining Leicester City and aiding their Premier League re-entry.

In his words, “I’d one hundred per cent go back to Leicester, it’s a special place for me. To help them get back to the Premier League is something I’d love to do. It was hard to watch [their relegation]. You look at the squad and it’s full of talent. They should see this as a reset…”

A Summer of Change at Leicester

Leicester City have been abuzz with activity this summer. A significant chunk of their squad including Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, and James Maddison have left, while there is speculation around Harvey Barnes’s departure to Newcastle.

However, the King Power Stadium has also welcomed some new faces. Harry Winks from Spurs, Conor Coady from Wolves, and Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City are amongst the recent signings by the new manager, Enzo Maresca.

More action is expected before the transfer window shuts. The Foxes will make their first Championship outing against Coventry on August 6th. Will the resurgent Drinkwater be part of this revitalised squad by then? Only time will tell.