Unfolding drama from the Emirates brings word that one of Arsenal’s midfielders, Thomas Partey, may be looking for a change of scenery following the arrival of Declan Rice.

A Midfield Shuffle in North London

Rice’s transfer from West Ham to Arsenal, for a whopping £105 million, sent ripples through the club’s dynamic. The momentous arrival, however exciting for the Gunners faithful, leaves Partey’s role in the midfield at potential risk.

And if the recent inclusion of German international, Kai Havertz, is any indication – especially considering his involvement in the recent 1-1 draw against Nuremberg – the midfielder’s conundrum seems ever more complicated.

With Havertz’s deployment in a more central role, despite his previous tenure as a False 9 at Chelsea, it is increasingly clear that head coach Arteta is shaking things up in the middle of the park. And it seems, Partey may have seen the writing on the wall.

“Thomas Partey finally agrees with a Saudi club,” declared @football_ll55, an Asian football source boasting a considerable follower base.

Partey’s Likely Middle-Eastern Move

Though the specific Saudi Pro League club is yet to be named, recent rumours hint towards Khaleej FC as a possible destination for the Ghanaian international. Partey has been a dependable presence at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield, featuring in 28 of his 33 Premier League appearances last season, helping guide the Gunners to a respectable second-place finish behind Manchester City.

Since his €50m move from Atletico Madrid in 2020, Partey has donned the Arsenal colours 99 times, contributing five goals and four assists. But his true value lies in his defensive prowess, averaging three tackles per game in the previous season, bolstered by an impressive eight progressive passes.

Football Transfers report that Partey’s current market value stands at €21.2m, with Arsenal having recently secured €25m from the sale of Granit Xhaka, another significant player in the midfield, to Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal’s Plan B: Romeo Lavia

If the departure of Partey comes to fruition, it is believed Arsenal may make a play for Southampton’s prodigy, Romeo Lavia. However, this could lead to a tug-of-war with Liverpool, who themselves have reportedly shifted their attention to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone.

As the North London side seek to readjust their midfield in response to these potential changes, we keenly anticipate the unfolding events of this summer’s transfer window. Whether it’s a changing of the guard at Arsenal, or a Saudi Arabian sojourn for Thomas Partey, exciting times lie ahead for all involved.