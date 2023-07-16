Fulham’s Striker Mitrovic: The Grand Saudi Bid

Footballing narratives thrive on the enticing plots of stellar talent transfers, none more fascinating than Fulham’s top gun, Aleksandar Mitrovic. A tale of intense pursuit unfolds as Football Insider reveals the Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal’s relentless chase of the Fulham luminary.

Al Hilal: Determined in the Mitrovic Chase

The Saudi Arabian team hasn’t had an easy ride in their quest for Mitrovic. Despite having their first two offers rebuffed by the Premier League representatives, Al Hilal remains undeterred in their mission to land the Serbian striker.

The 28-year-old goal machine, credited with 14 Premier League goals last season, reportedly longs for a fresh venture at the Saudi Pro League, away from the bustling environs of Craven Cottage.

Fulham: Unwavering Stand

Amidst the stir caused by the big-money allure of the Saudi league, Fulham remain steadfast. The London side insists that their star forward is off the market this summer, fuelling the intrigue of this ongoing saga.

However, as reported by Sky Sports on 14 July, Mitrovic has taken the matter into his own hands, personally reaching out to Fulham’s Chief Tony Khan to express his desire for a summer transfer.

Mitrovic: The Fulham Era

Since joining the Cottagers in 2018, initially on loan before finalising a £25million switch, Mitrovic has graced Craven Cottage with remarkable performances. The Serbian icon has made a total of 205 appearances for Fulham, stamping his authority with a formidable record of 111 goals and a generous offering of 22 assists.

The Saudi Pro League: Gathering Big English Names

The Saudi Pro League is fast becoming a hotspot for Premier League stars. Al Hilal has already successfully roped in two Premier League greats this summer, initiating a pattern of snapping up prominent English names. Ruben Neves of Wolves fame and Chelsea’s stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly have already committed to the Saudi Pro League.

To top it off, Mitrovic’s fellow Serbian international and Lazio’s midfield maestro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, is rumoured to be finalising a £34.5m move to Al Hilal. The plot thickens as we wait to see if Mitrovic becomes the next star name to embrace the Saudi Pro League adventure.