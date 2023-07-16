Between the Sticks: A Record-Breaking Move for Man City’s James Trafford

A New Home for Trafford

Young and promising goalkeeper James Trafford, is set to complete a medical at Burnley in preparation for a record-shattering £19 million transfer deal.

On the back of a fruitful international stint with the England Under-21 team, the 20-year-old sensation now gets ready to add the final brushstrokes to his move to Burnley, a transfer that will mark the Clarets’ most expensive signing in history.

The Anatomy of the Deal

The transaction structure between Burnley and Man City reveals an initial £15m fee that could swell to a whopping £19m given a series of add-ons. An intriguing clause in the deal means Trafford’s previous team, Carlisle United, stands to gain 15% of the total sum from this impressive sale.

A Planned Coup by Kompany

According to Football Insider, Clarets’ manager Vincent Kompany has been eyeing Trafford for quite some time. The ex-City icon is keen on bringing in new talent from his old stomping grounds, and it appears the strategy is paying off. The veteran manager’s assessment of Trafford as a “star in the making” speaks volumes about the youngster’s potential.

Kompany even had the opportunity to see Trafford in action during Bolton’s playoff semi-final draw against Barnsley. His decision to bet on Trafford seems entirely justified given the goalkeeper’s recent remarkable run.

The Young Sensation’s Achievements

Trafford’s recent form can only be described as stellar. In the European Under-21 Championship, he managed six successive clean sheets and even saved a last-minute penalty in the final to secure England the title. Over the 2022-23 season, he appeared in 52 games across all competitions for Bolton, keeping 26 clean sheets during this period.

The Mission for Burnley

After a triumphant Championship-winning campaign and subsequent promotion to the Premier League, Burnley are on the hunt for some quality reinforcement between the sticks. Interestingly, current number one Arijanet Muric also hails from Man City, having signed a four-year contract with the Clarets last summer. Now, with Trafford’s arrival, Burnley seems ready to fortify its line of defence and take the Premier League by storm.