Everton Have 22-Goal Season Striker in Their Sights

Everton’s Attacking Dilemma

In the wake of a disheartening attacking drought, Everton have cast their gaze overseas. The Merseyside club have had their challenges upfront since losing their Brazilian ace, Richarlison, to Tottenham. The impact has been undeniable, with Everton battling in the final third, a battle amplified by the frequent injuries to their star striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In the quest to remedy this, Everton’s gaze has fallen on a young Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface. Currently making waves at Union Saint-Gilloise (USG), Boniface presents a compelling solution to Everton’s attacking puzzle.

The Victor Boniface Profile

At just 22 years of age, Boniface has proven himself a potent force in front of goal. Last season saw him produce an impressive tally of 22 goals and 12 assists for USG and former club Bodo/Glimt. His goal scoring consistency and skill have piqued Everton’s interest.

“We are not yet at the stage of formal negotiations, but I understand Everton took initial information on player’s side to glimpse the possibilities of a deal for Victor Boniface,” reported journalist Sacha Tavolieri. He added, “There is actually absolutely NO offer for the Nigerian striker on the table of USG even though the player’s open to a move. Interesting transfer to follow this summer.”

Everton’s Striking Future

With Boniface now on their radar, Everton’s future could shift dramatically. However, current players will also play a significant role. Striker Ellis Simms has moved on to Championship club Coventry City, leaving a vacuum that young Tom Cannon may be tasked to fill under the watchful eye of manager Sean Dyche.

But it’s clear: a proven goalscorer is a necessity for Everton if they are to keep their Premier League status next season. And Victor Boniface, the 22-year-old sensation from USG, could very well be the answer Everton have been desperately seeking.

Will Everton Secure Boniface?

Even though no formal offer has been made for Boniface, his open stance towards a move creates an intriguing summer transfer situation. Everton’s desire for offensive reinforcements and Boniface’s noteworthy performance last season sets up a tantalising potential partnership.

This union could be the answer to Everton’s struggles, bringing back the firepower they’ve been missing. Will Boniface swap USG for Goodison Park? The football world watches in anticipation as Everton’s summer saga unfolds.