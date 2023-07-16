Manchester United’s Harry Maguire: From Captain to Fringe Player

Maguire’s Captaincy Stripped by Manager Erik ten Hag

In a surprising turn of events, Harry Maguire, the stalwart defender for Manchester United, revealed that he has been stripped of the captain’s armband by manager Erik ten Hag. Despite retaining his first-choice status during the last season, Maguire is now up for sale, a move that indicates significant changes at Manchester United.

A Difficult Deal with West Ham

West Ham have shown interest in Maguire, but their loan proposal, with an optional purchase clause, does not seem to resonate with United’s current strategies. Another roadblock in this potential deal is Maguire’s recent salary increase following United’s qualification for the Champions League. This salary increase complicates potential moves for Maguire as his wages may pose a challenge for other clubs.

Mixed Feelings from Harry Maguire

In an emotional tweet, Maguire shared his disappointment over losing the captaincy. “After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain,” said Maguire. “I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I’ve been wearing the armband.”

After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023

Ten Hag’s Future Plans for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag seems to be steering Manchester United towards new directions, aiming to sell Maguire and other fringe players to boost funds for new signings. The club recently welcomed Chelsea’s Mason Mount with an initial £55m deal and is on the brink of sealing a €50m (£42.9m) deal with Internazionale goalkeeper André Onana.

What’s Next for Harry Maguire?

Maguire, who was bought by United from Leicester for £80m in August 2019, had only eight Premier League starts last season. If Maguire leaves, Ten Hag might be in the market for a new centre-half. Bruno Fernandes, who took up the regular captaincy in Maguire’s absence, is anticipated to be confirmed as his successor. The journey for Harry Maguire at Manchester United is now at a critical crossroads, and only time will reveal his next move.