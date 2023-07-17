Tottenham and Napoli in Delicate Dance over Lo Celso

Lo Celso’s London Story; Napoli Comes Knocking

In the heart of London, a tale of football intricacy unfolds as Tottenham and Napoli engage in discussions over the fate of Argentine star, Giovani Lo Celso. Di Marzio reports that the reigning Serie A champions have cast their sights on the playmaker, with designs on acquiring him on a loan-to-buy scheme. Tottenham, however, appear to favour a more definite departure for the player.

A Loan Too Far? Napoli’s Audacious Move for Lo Celso

Napoli are no strangers to reaching across the channel for Tottenham’s midfielders, having taken Tanguy Ndombele on loan last season. Despite declining to make the deal permanent, the Italians seem ready to engage once more in trans-European negotiations.

Their pursuit of Lo Celso, however, may face a sterner test, with Tottenham’s preference for an outright sale of the 27-year-old midfield maestro. Such divergence has instigated a significant distance in the early negotiation stages.

Lo Celso’s Success Story: From Argentina to Tottenham

Lo Celso’s journey in the football world has been nothing short of spectacular. Since his move from Villarreal, he’s donned the Spurs jersey 84 times, interspersed with loan spells at the Spanish side. His performances have drawn admiration from clubs like Barcelona and Aston Villa. His contributions were also instrumental in propelling former manager Unai Emery’s Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals in 2021/22.

On the international front, Lo Celso has accrued 43 caps for Argentina, proving his worth on the grandest of stages.

Question Marks over Lo Celso’s Future at Tottenham

The future of the midfielder in Tottenham remains shrouded in a cloud of doubt. Despite the rumours swirling around him, he remains a part of Tottenham’s pre-season plans, set to face West Ham in Perth in their opening tour match on Tuesday. Yet, with two years remaining on his contract, the next few weeks may define the next chapter in Lo Celso’s vibrant football journey.

With Napoli on one side and Tottenham on the other, the final whistle in the tussle for Lo Celso is yet to be blown.