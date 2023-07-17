From City to Liverpool: Is Phillips the Answer to Fabinho’s Exit?

A Tale of Transfers: Liverpool Eyeing Phillips Amid Fabinho’s Potential Exit

The Ongoing Saga of Fabinho’s Imminent Departure

In the fast-paced world of football transfers, Liverpool is facing the imminent exit of Brazilian midfield maestro Fabinho. Sealing a £40 million deal, Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia appears to be the 29-year-old’s next destination. Finalising the formalities, he has been authorised to undertake a medical. His absence from Jurgen Klopp’s German training camp underscores the inevitability of his transition to the Saudi Pro League.

Gearing Up for a Possible Arrival: Phillips on the Radar

While one player’s departure seems impending, Liverpool is proactively seeking to fill the void left by the ex-Monaco player. As reported by Sky Sports, Liverpool’s interest is piqued by none other than Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. This interest also extends to the likes of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Phillips’ maiden campaign at City didn’t result in ample game time. Despite only making 21 appearances and starting a mere four matches, his contribution was noteworthy in City’s triumphant treble season. Facing fierce competition from Rodri in the defensive midfield role, his wish to persist at the Etihad might be challenged.

The Potential Transfer Tangle: Liverpool, West Ham, and Newcastle in the Mix

The former Leeds midfielder, with Liverpool, West Ham, and Newcastle courting his skills, could be headed for a surprising turn. If Liverpool secures the deal, it would be quite the narrative twist. To quote Klopp from a post-match interview after Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Leeds in September 2021, “Our idea was to cut out Phillips, which is important, and to cut out the passes they want to play to find him in the centre and that takes out a bit of their game plan.”

Decisions and Regrets: Missed Opportunity Last Summer?

Last summer, Liverpool had the chance to enlist Phillips but let it slip away before he signed with City. Now, with a hindsight lens, the ‘easy’ transfer might be a source of regret given the subsequent midfield complications. The likes of Naby Keita, Arthur, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Thiago all faced injury setbacks, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were not at their usual peak.

A Midfield Makeover: More Signings on the Horizon?

This summer has already seen Liverpool welcome Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig, respectively. Yet, Fabinho’s exit might necessitate another addition, particularly if Henderson’s speculated departure to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq comes to fruition.

While players such as Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have been previously associated with the club, Liverpool may choose to recruit seasoned professionals considering recent departures. The expired contracts of Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Keita have thinned out the midfield, warranting this likely recruitment drive.